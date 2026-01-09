Construction Interruption
Cheyenne VA Medical Center contstruction project.
When:
Mon. Jan 12, 2026, 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. MT
Where:
2360 East Pershing Boulevard
Cheyenne, WY
Cost:
Free
What to Expect
- Construction Interruption Start Date: January 12, 2026
- Areas Impacted: The main entrance, parking lot, and outpatient clinics in the Arrowhead and Buffalo buildings
- Duration: Through January 23, 2026
How This May Affect You
- Parking: Limited spaces, including ADA, in front of the current Emergency Department. Please allow extra time for your arrival for your visit.
- Entrances: Some entrances may be temporarily closed or rerouted. Look for posted signs and staff assistance. Refer to the map with blue stars for Patient Access entries.
- Noise & Activity: Construction noise and equipment may be present during normal business hours.
Our Commitment to You
We are taking steps to minimize disruptions and ensure your safety during this process. Staff will be available to assist with directions and accommodations as needed.
If construction impacts your visit, alternative options are available, including:
- VA Video Connect (VVC)
- Telephone appointments
- Rescheduling your appointment if you choose
Please let us know your preference, and we will work with you to ensure your care continues without interruption.
For updates and real-time information, please continue to check our website or call us at 307-778-7550, ext. 11411.