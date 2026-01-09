What to Expect

Construction Interruption Start Date: January 12, 2026

Areas Impacted: The main entrance, parking lot, and outpatient clinics in the Arrowhead and Buffalo buildings

Duration: Through January 23, 2026

How This May Affect You

Parking: Limited spaces, including ADA, in front of the current Emergency Department. Please allow extra time for your arrival for your visit.

Entrances: Some entrances may be temporarily closed or rerouted. Look for posted signs and staff assistance. Refer to the map with blue stars for Patient Access entries.

Noise & Activity: Construction noise and equipment may be present during normal business hours.

Our Commitment to You

We are taking steps to minimize disruptions and ensure your safety during this process. Staff will be available to assist with directions and accommodations as needed.

If construction impacts your visit, alternative options are available, including:

VA Video Connect (VVC)

Telephone appointments

Rescheduling your appointment if you choose

Please let us know your preference, and we will work with you to ensure your care continues without interruption.

For updates and real-time information, please continue to check our website or call us at 307-778-7550, ext. 11411.