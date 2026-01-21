Skip to Content

Cheyenne VA HCS Veterans Orientation

When:

Fri. Jan 23, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Cheyenne VA Rm #C2-123A

2360 East Pershing Boulevard

Cheyenne, WY

Cost:

Free

Exploring Healthcare Options at the VA?
Do you require additional information regarding your benefits and ratings?
New to Cheyenne and curious about the available clinics?

Classes held in the Cheyenne VA and classrooms
Morning & Afternoon sessions available

To register for these events, please call To Register call
307-778-7550 ext 11411

Angelo.Corbin@va.gov or Melvin.Turner2@va.gov

