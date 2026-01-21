Cheyenne VA HCS Veterans Orientation
When:
Fri. Feb 6, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. MT
Where:
Northern Colorado Rm #MH-103
2360 East Pershing Boulevard
Cheyenne, WY
Cost:
Free
Exploring Healthcare Options at the VA?
Do you require additional information regarding your benefits and ratings?
New to Cheyenne and curious about the available clinics?
Classes held in the Cheyenne VA and classrooms
Morning & Afternoon sessions available
To register for these events, please call To Register call
307-778-7550 ext 11411