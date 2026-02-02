My Wellness Project – Cheyenne

Peer-led in-person meeting for Veterans who want to improve their health and daily habits

This is a weekly meeting for Veterans who want to improve their health and daily habits. It is led by other Veterans who have been through similar experiences. The goal of the group is to help you stay focused on your 2026 plans by checking in once a week.

Throughout the year, the group will talk about different topics:

January to March: Physical health and exercise

April to June: Mental health and stress

July to September: Staying social and connected with others

October to December: Spiritual well-being

We use these meetings to talk about what’s working for us and what’s difficult. It’s a straightforward way to get support from other Veterans while you work on your own goals.

Cheyenne (In-Person)