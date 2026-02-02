My Wellness Project – Cheyenne
Peer-led in-person meeting for Veterans who want to improve their health and daily habits
When:
Thu. Feb 5, 2026, 9:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. MT
Where:
Laramie County Library
2200 Pioneer Ave
Cheyenne, WY
Cost:
Free
This is a weekly meeting for Veterans who want to improve their health and daily habits. It is led by other Veterans who have been through similar experiences. The goal of the group is to help you stay focused on your 2026 plans by checking in once a week.
Throughout the year, the group will talk about different topics:
- January to March: Physical health and exercise
- April to June: Mental health and stress
- July to September: Staying social and connected with others
- October to December: Spiritual well-being
We use these meetings to talk about what’s working for us and what’s difficult. It’s a straightforward way to get support from other Veterans while you work on your own goals.
Cheyenne (In-Person)
- Dates: Every Thursday, starting January 22, 2026
- Time: 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.
- Location: Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001
- Contact: Richard Henschel 307-256-9454 or Jennifer Hall 307-920-7794
Thu. Feb 12, 2026, 9:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. MT
Thu. Feb 19, 2026, 9:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. MT
Thu. Feb 26, 2026, 9:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. MT
Thu. Mar 5, 2026, 9:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. MT