My Wellness Project – Northern Colorado Virtual
Online weekly meeting to improve Veterans' health and daily habits
When:
Tue. Feb 3, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
This is a weekly meeting for Veterans who want to improve their health and daily habits. It is led by other Veterans who have been through similar experiences. The goal of the group is to help you stay focused on your 2026 plans by checking in once a week.
Throughout the year, the group will talk about different topics:
- January to March: Physical health and exercise
- April to June: Mental health and stress
- July to September: Staying social and connected with others
- October to December: Spiritual well-being
We use these meetings to talk about what’s working for us and what’s difficult. It’s a straightforward way to get support from other Veterans while you work on your own goals.
Northern Colorado (Virtual)
- Dates: Every Tuesday, starting January 20, 2026
- Time: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Location: Online / Virtual - call Melodie Anderson or Jennifer Klingel for meeting link
- Contact: Melodie Anderson 970-508-6672 or Jennifer Klingel 970-978-2954
Tue. Feb 10, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
Tue. Feb 17, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
Tue. Feb 24, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
Tue. Mar 3, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT