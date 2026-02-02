My Wellness Project – Weekly Virtual Group
Online weekly meeting for Veterans to improve their health and habits
When:
Wed. Feb 4, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
This is a weekly meeting for Veterans who want to improve their health and daily habits. It is led by other Veterans who have been through similar experiences. The goal of the group is to help you stay focused on your 2026 plans by checking in once a week.
Throughout the year, the group will talk about different topics:
- January to March: Physical health and exercise
- April to June: Mental health and stress
- July to September: Staying social and connected with others
- October to December: Spiritual well-being
We use these meetings to talk about what’s working for us and what’s difficult. It’s a straightforward way to get support from other Veterans while you work on your own goals.
General Virtual Group
- Dates: Every Wednesday, starting January 21, 2026
- Time: 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Location: Online / Virtual - call Jessica Elzi or Jennifer Hall for meeting link.
- Contact: Jessica Elzi 970-730-1197 or Jennifer Hall 307-920-7794
Wed. Feb 4, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
Wed. Feb 11, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
Wed. Feb 18, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
Wed. Feb 25, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
Wed. Mar 4, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET