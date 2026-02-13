Veterans Orientation | Cheyenne VA Medical Center
Exploring Healthcare Options at the VA?
When:
Fri. Mar 6, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. MT
Where:
Room C2-108
2360 East Pershing Boulevard
Cheyenne, WY
Cost:
Free
Do you require additional information regarding your benefits and ratings?
New to Cheyenne and curious about the available clinics?
Classes held at Cheyenne VA Medical Center
Morning & Afternoon sessions available
To register for these events, please call To Register call
307-778-7550, ext. 11411
Fri. May 1, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. MT
Fri. May 15, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT
Fri. May 29, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. MT
Fri. Jul 10, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT