Veterans Orientation | Cheyenne VA Medical Center

Veterans orientation. Exploring health care options with VA?

Exploring Healthcare Options at the VA?

When:

Fri. Sep 4, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Room C2-123A

2360 East Pershing Boulevard

Cheyenne, WY

Cost:

Free

Do you require additional information regarding your benefits and ratings?
New to Cheyenne and curious about the available clinics?

Classes held at Cheyenne VA Medical Center
Morning & Afternoon sessions available

To register for these events, please call To Register call
307-778-7550, ext. 11411

Angelo.Corbin@va.gov or Melvin.Turner2@va.gov

