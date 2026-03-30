TECH4VETS | VA Tech Team Assistance

Our VA Tech Team will be available to help you connect and navigate VA apps with your smartphone or device.

Our VA Tech Team can assist you to:

Use your cell phone/device to navigate VA apps.

Create a personal email account.

Get REGISTERED with My HealtheVet to send and receive messages from your provider and manage your medications.

Our tech team will be providing assistance using the Vet Center Mobile Unit. Please park close and come to the van for technical support or inquiries you may have.

Contact My HealtheVet Coordinator for more info:

307-778-7550, ext. 11411