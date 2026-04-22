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Free medication disposal mail-back envelopes | Northern Colorado VA Clinic

National Prescription Take Back Day with pills and capsules.

Get free medication disposal mail-back envelopes from Cheyenne VA Health Care System.

When:

Fri. Apr 24, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT

Where:

4575 Byrd Drive

Loveland, CO

Cost:

Free

Cheyenne VA Health Care System is providing free medication-disposal mail-back envelopes for Veterans and the public during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Pick up an envelope from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2026, at Northern Colorado VA Clinic.

For questions, contact Criminal Investigator Joseph Dix at 307-778-7550, ext. 13232.

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