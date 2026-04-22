Free medication disposal mail-back envelopes | Loveland VA Clinic
Get free medication disposal mail-back envelopes from Cheyenne VA Health Care System.
When:
Fri. Apr 24, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT
Where:
5200 Hahns Peak Drive
Loveland, CO
Cost:
Free
Cheyenne VA Health Care System is providing free medication-disposal mail-back envelopes for Veterans and the public during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Pick up an envelope from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2026, at Loveland VA Clinic.
For questions, contact Criminal Investigator Joseph Dix at 307-778-7550, ext. 13232.