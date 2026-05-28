The Salvation Army will be in the lobby at the Northern Colorado VA Clinic offering free donuts for Veterans to celebrate National Donut Day.

Come celebrate National Donut Day with us! The Salvation Army will be in the lobby at the Northern Colorado VA Clinic offering free donuts for Veterans.

National Donut Day began in 1938 with the Salvation Army and was later recognized by President Eisenhower to honor The Salvation Army Donut Lassies, who served soldiers in WWI. Today, their legacy continues through support for Veterans and their families.