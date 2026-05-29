Annual Flag Day Performance
Cheyenne Trotters proudly present the annual Flag Day cavalry performance.
When:
Sun. Jun 14, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT
Where:
East side of the medical center
2360 East Pershing Boulevard
Cheyenne, WY
Cost:
Free
The Cheyenne Trotters are honored to present a cavalry performance in celebration of Flag Day at Cheyenne VA Medical Center — paying tribute to the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering spirit of our veterans.
Proud to ride for those who served under our nation’s flag!