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Annual Flag Day Performance

Cheyenne Trotters Annual Flag Day Performance on Sunday, June 14, featuring riders on horseback with flags.

Cheyenne Trotters proudly present the annual Flag Day cavalry performance.

When:

Sun. Jun 14, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Where:

East side of the medical center

2360 East Pershing Boulevard

Cheyenne, WY

Cost:

Free

The Cheyenne Trotters are honored to present a cavalry performance in celebration of Flag Day at Cheyenne VA Medical Center — paying tribute to the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering spirit of our veterans.

Proud to ride for those who served under our nation’s flag! 

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