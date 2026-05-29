Intuitive Eating for Women Veterans | Virtual Group

Intutive eating is a weight-neutral framework of nutrition self-care that teaches and encourages you to cultivate a healthy relationship with food and your body. You will learn to attune your body's cues and honor your personal preferences while using solid nutrition knowledge to take charge of your food choices.

Groups are are held virtually via VA Video Connect (VVC) every Wednesday starting June 17, 2026 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. The series continues for six months until December 16, 2026.

For more information contact:

Becca Blumberg

Email: Rebecca.Blumberg@va.gov

Phone: 970-224-1550, ext. 42395

You can also contact Cheyenne Nutrition with a Secure Message via My HealtheVet.