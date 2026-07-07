Promoting our Women Warriors--Join us in Cheyenne!

The Sheridan and Cheyenne VA Health Care System teams, along with the Wyoming Veterans Commission, cordially invite all women Veterans to “Promoting Our Women Warriors (POWW),” a free, full-day opportunity to gather and learn together on Saturday, Aug. 15, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

NEW location, same great event

If you've been to POWW before, you know that this annual event has historically be in Casper, Wyoming. However, every year our team collects surveys from attendees and one common theme has been a request to change the location. Therefore, while we know this may mean more travel time for some of our ladies, we hope you'll still consider joining us at Laramie County Community College for this powerful opportunity to connect with others.

NOTE: Cheyenne offers an abundance of hotels, so if you're staying in the area overnight, consider reserving/paying for one well in advance of the event.

So, what is "Promoting Our Women Warriors"?

POWW is an in-person gathering for all women Veterans who are interested in connecting with fellow ladies who have served in the military. The event runs all day and includes educational sessions and experiential activities that will provide attendees with many opportunities to meet and chat with their fellow sisters in service.

Something for everyone--breakout sessions we're planning

Our goal is to have something for Veterans of all eras, so our team has been working on breakout sessions on a wide variety of topics. Here's what we have so far (though we have more that we're just waiting for final confirmation):

Preventative health care -- breasts, cervical and heart

Pelvic floor health

Sleep hygiene in every stage of life

Intuitive eating

Chair yoga

We'll keep updating this list, so check back as we get closer to the event!

Friday night meet & greet -- Come early, enjoy more sisterhood

Several years ago we started doing a casual, less structured event on Friday night, so ladies who wanted to meet up would have a way to do it. This year we're continuing with the Friday Meet & Greet, so if your schedule allows you to be in the area early, mark your calendar to attend now. Details are still being worked out, so we'll share the information as soon as it's available.

Our lead organizer this year is Cheyenne's Women Veterans Program Manager, Andie McCann. She can be reached at 307-778-7550, ext. 17137.