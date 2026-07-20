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TECH4VETS | VA Tech Team Assistance

Hands holding smartphone with app icons, "TECH4VETS" text on banner.

Our VA Tech Team will be available to help you connect and navigate VA apps with your smartphone or device.

When:

Mon. Aug 10, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Where:

VFW Post 3541

803 Phelps Street

Sterling, CO

Cost:

Free

Our VA Tech Team can assist you to:

  • Use your cell phone/device to navigate VA apps.
  • Create a personal email account.
  • Get REGISTERED with My HealtheVet to send and receive messages from your provider and manage your medications.

Contact My HealtheVet Coordinator for more info:
307-778-7550, ext. 11411

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