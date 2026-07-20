TECH4VETS | VA Tech Team Assistance
Our VA Tech Team will be available to help you connect and navigate VA apps with your smartphone or device.
When:
Tue. Aug 25, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Loveland Public Library
300 N Adams Avenue
Loveland, CO
Cost:
Free
Our VA Tech Team can assist you to:
- Use your cell phone/device to navigate VA apps.
- Create a personal email account.
- Get REGISTERED with My HealtheVet to send and receive messages from your provider and manage your medications.
Contact My HealtheVet Coordinator for more info:
307-778-7550, ext. 11411