Overdose Awareness Day: Honoring Veterans and Saving Lives

What Is Overdose Awareness Day?

Every August 31st, we come together to remember those lost to overdose, raise awareness, and help save lives. The Veterans Affairs Overdose Awareness Event focuses on supporting Veterans and their families.

Veterans and Overdose: Facts to Know

Overdoses involving fentanyl are a leading cause of death in people ages 18-45.

More than one-third of Veterans receiving VA care live with chronic pain, which increases their risk for opioid misuse and overdose.

In 2024, the CDC reported about 80,391 overdose deaths in the U.S.; although rates have declined, overdose is still a major public health issue.

Know the Signs of an Opioid Overdose

Call 911 right away if you notice:

Slow, shallow, or stopped breathing

Blue or gray lips and fingernails

Pinpoint pupils

Choking, gurgling, or snoring sounds

Unresponsiveness or inability to wake up

If you suspect an overdose:

Call 911 Administer naloxone (Narcan) if available Stay with the person until help arrives

The VA supplies naloxone kits at no cost to Veterans.

Recovery Is Possible

You are not alone. VA is here to help you and your family. Recovery can happen through connection, hope, treatment, peer support, and community. There is no shame in asking for help.

Help Is Always Available

Get support 24/7:

Text 838255

Visit veteranscrisisline.net/get-help

Scan for support resources, treatment, and community

Learn more at www.va.gov/health-care/mental-health/substance-use-disorders/

Join Us and Be #OverdoseAware

For 25 years, International Overdose Awareness Day has brought us together to remember, raise awareness, and take action. Together, we can help end overdose and save lives.

Follow VA for resources, treatment, and support.

#IOAD2026 #OverdoseAware #EndOverdose