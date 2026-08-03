Overdose Awareness Day Event (Northern Colorado VA Clinic)
When:
Mon. Aug 31, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT
Where:
4575 Byrd Drive
Loveland, CO
Cost:
Free
What Is Overdose Awareness Day?
Every August 31st, we come together to remember those lost to overdose, raise awareness, and help save lives. The Veterans Affairs Overdose Awareness Event focuses on supporting Veterans and their families.
Veterans and Overdose: Facts to Know
- Overdoses involving fentanyl are a leading cause of death in people ages 18-45.
- More than one-third of Veterans receiving VA care live with chronic pain, which increases their risk for opioid misuse and overdose.
- In 2024, the CDC reported about 80,391 overdose deaths in the U.S.; although rates have declined, overdose is still a major public health issue.
Know the Signs of an Opioid Overdose
Call 911 right away if you notice:
- Slow, shallow, or stopped breathing
- Blue or gray lips and fingernails
- Pinpoint pupils
- Choking, gurgling, or snoring sounds
- Unresponsiveness or inability to wake up
If you suspect an overdose:
- Call 911
- Administer naloxone (Narcan) if available
- Stay with the person until help arrives
The VA supplies naloxone kits at no cost to Veterans.
Recovery Is Possible
You are not alone. VA is here to help you and your family. Recovery can happen through connection, hope, treatment, peer support, and community. There is no shame in asking for help.
Help Is Always Available
Get support 24/7:
- Text 838255
- Visit veteranscrisisline.net/get-help
- Scan for support resources, treatment, and community
Learn more at www.va.gov/health-care/mental-health/substance-use-disorders/
Join Us and Be #OverdoseAware
For 25 years, International Overdose Awareness Day has brought us together to remember, raise awareness, and take action. Together, we can help end overdose and save lives.
Follow VA for resources, treatment, and support.
#IOAD2026 #OverdoseAware #EndOverdose