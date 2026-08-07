Warrior to Soul Mate | 2 Day Workshop

Healing. Connection. Hope.

Warrior to Soul Mate (W2SM) is a life-changing experience created to strengthen the bonds that matter most. Rooted in decades of research and practice, this VA Chaplaincy-led program empowers Veterans and their loved ones to build stronger, healthier, and more resilient relationships.

At the core of W2SM is the belief that every Warrior deserves the skills, support, and space to be a Soul Mate — to love and be loved, to connect deeply, and to thrive within their families and communities.

Coming home isn’t just a physical journey — it’s an emotional and relational one. W2SM offers practical, proven tools that help Veterans and their families:

Build deeper empathy and emotional connection

and emotional connection Strengthen communication and intimacy

and intimacy Navigate conflict constructively

constructively Heal from emotional wounds that may block closeness

that may block closeness Lower stress, reduce anxiety, and restore joy in relationships

With group-based training guided by certified facilitators, W2SM invites participants to reconnect — not just with their loved ones, but also with their own hearts and hopes for the future.

Schedule

Friday, October 9, 2026 | 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 10, 2026 | 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

RSVP by September 25, 2026

Email: Douglas.Mikkelsen@va.gov

Phone: 307-214-3394