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After Divorce the Heart Can Heal | Men's Group

Red heart with a bandaid, symbolizing healing after divorce.

Join the Cheyenne VA Chaplain Service for a virtual course on healing after divorce.

When:

Wed. Oct 14, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. MT

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Led by the Chyenne VA Health Care System Chaplain Service, this 10 week virtual values-based men's group can help you heal after divorce. The group meets every Wednesday, beginning October 14.

For more information or to register, contact:

Chaplain Allison Salvino
Phone: 307-920-0168

Benjamin Miles, Peer Support
Phone: 307-920-5077
Email: Benjamin.Miles2@va.gov

Wed. Oct 14, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. MT

Wed. Oct 21, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. MT

Wed. Oct 28, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. MT

Wed. Nov 4, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. MT

Wed. Nov 11, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. MT

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