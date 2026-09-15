After Divorce the Heart Can Heal | Women's Group

This is an online event.

Join the Cheyenne VA Chaplain Service for a virtual course on healing after divorce.

Led by the Chyenne VA Health Care System Chaplain Service, this 10 week virtual values-based women's group can help you heal after divorce. The group meets every Wednesday, beginning October 14.

For more information or to register, contact:

Chaplain Allison Salvino

Phone: 307-920-0168

Benjamin Miles, Peer Support

Phone: 307-920-5077

Email: Benjamin.Miles2@va.gov