After Divorce the Heart Can Heal | Women's Group
Join the Cheyenne VA Chaplain Service for a virtual course on healing after divorce.
When:
Wed. Oct 14, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. MT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Led by the Chyenne VA Health Care System Chaplain Service, this 10 week virtual values-based women's group can help you heal after divorce. The group meets every Wednesday, beginning October 14.
For more information or to register, contact:
Chaplain Allison Salvino
Phone: 307-920-0168
Benjamin Miles, Peer Support
Phone: 307-920-5077
Email: Benjamin.Miles2@va.gov
Wed. Oct 14, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. MT
Wed. Oct 21, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. MT
Wed. Oct 28, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. MT
Wed. Nov 4, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. MT
Wed. Nov 11, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. MT