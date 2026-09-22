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VA Rally Point | Veterans Benefits, Wellness, and Resource Fair

VA Rally Point Veterans Benefits, Wellness, and Resource Fair graphic with American flag.

Join the Cheyenne VA at Healing Warriors Program for a free community fair!

When:

Tue. Oct 6, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Healing Warriors Program

1044 West Drake Road

Suite 202

Fort Collins, CO

Cost:

Free

Hosted by Healing Warriors Program

Join us for a free community fair connecting Veterans with the benefits, wellness programs, and resources you have earned.

All Veterans and their families welcome!

Resources and support available:

  • Veterans benefits assistance
  • VA enrollment
  • Healing Warriors Program
  • VA health and wellness services
  • Mental health and peer support
  • Veteran orientation
  • Cyber security

For more information, please call:
307-778-7550, ext. 11411

Other VA events

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