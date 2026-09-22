VA Rally Point | Veterans Benefits, Wellness, and Resource Fair
Join the Cheyenne VA at Laramie County Library for a free community fair!
When:
Sat. Oct 17, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Laramie County Library
2200 Pioneer Avenue
Cottonwood Room
Cheyenne, WY
Cost:
Free
Hosted by Laramie County Library
Join us for a free community fair connecting Veterans with the benefits, wellness programs, and resources you have earned.
All Veterans and their families welcome!
Resources and support available:
- Veterans benefits assistance
- VA enrollment
- Healing Warriors Program
- VA health and wellness services
- Mental health and peer support
- Veteran orientation
- Cyber security
For more information, please call:
307-778-7550, ext. 11411