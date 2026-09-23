Cheyenne VA Creative Arts Therapy and To the Fives Taproom present free live music, spoken word and theater performed by Veterans in Loveland, Colorado.

Cheyenne VA Creative Arts Therapy and To the Fives Taproom invite you to an afternoon of music and theater performed by Veterans.

Our VA Veteran Music & Theater Fall Showcase features Veterans from our creative arts therapy programs and National Veterans Creative Arts Festival participants. Musical groups and solo artists will perform. The program also includes spoken word and improv skits.

Admission is free. Veterans, families, friends, and community members are welcome.

Refreshments will be available for purchase. You may bring outside food.

Children are welcome and must stay with a supervising adult. This is a live music event. Seating may be limited when the venue reaches capacity.

Event contact:

vhachycreativearts@va.gov