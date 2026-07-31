Care we provide at VA Cheyenne

Veteran Care Coordinators can answer your questions, handle complaints or concerns you have about your care, and help you get started with our services. We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of all Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe and welcoming environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:

Mental health services

Creative arts therapies

Hormone therapy in limited circumstances

Testing, counseling, and care for HIV and sexually transmitted infections, including post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for Veterans at risk for HIV

Pride In All Who Served Health Education Group

Wyoming and Colorado Community Resources

Other prevention, screening, wellness, and testing services

If you have questions about the services available, please contact your Veteran Care Coordinator.

Policies and practices to know

The Veteran Care Coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.

Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.

Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, different-sex and same-sex significant others.

Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. This includes same-sex partners. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.

Documentation in medical records: Cheyenne VA maintains the confidentiality of information about identity, sexual orientation, and sexual behavior, just like any other private health information.

Changing name or sex in records: Your name in your medical record will reflect your legal name. Your medical record also reflects birth sex. You have the right to request that your name and sex are updated as appropriate. There are established procedures for updating your name and sex with the Enrollment office. Please contact your Veteran Care Coordinator for more information or assistance with this process.

For more information visit VHA Patient Care Services.