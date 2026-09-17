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Laramie VA Mobile Medical Unit

This page contains location details, contact information, a comprehensive list of health services, and how to prepare for your visit.

Location and contact information

Address

4750 Highway 130
Laramie, WY 82070-9792

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Tue: Closed
  • Wed: Closed
  • Thu: 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Fri: Closed
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Laramie VA Mobile Clinic.

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Laramie VA Mobile Clinic has wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Local transportation services

Laramie Area Transit

Coming soon!

Other services

Coming soon!

Additional travel options

Coming soon!

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Nearby hotels

There is no lodging at the Laramie VA Mobile Clinic. If you need to travel to the clinic for multiple days, try one of these hotels. When booking, ask if there is a Veteran rate. Many hotels have shuttle vans, so check with the hotel you’re staying at if you need help getting to the clinic.

  • Hotel #1 - Coming soon!
    Phone

NOTE: These links are provided for your convenience only. VA Cheyenne Healthcare System does not endorse and is not responsible for the content on the linked web sites.

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