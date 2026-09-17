Laramie VA Mobile Medical Unit
This page contains location details, contact information, a comprehensive list of health services, and how to prepare for your visit.
Location and contact information
Address
4750 Highway 130
Laramie, WY 82070-9792
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Tue: Closed
- Wed: Closed
- Thu: 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Fri: Closed
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Laramie VA Mobile Clinic has wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Local transportation services
Laramie Area Transit
Coming soon!
Other services
Coming soon!
Additional travel options
Coming soon!
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Nearby hotels
There is no lodging at the Laramie VA Mobile Clinic. If you need to travel to the clinic for multiple days, try one of these hotels. When booking, ask if there is a Veteran rate. Many hotels have shuttle vans, so check with the hotel you’re staying at if you need help getting to the clinic.
- Hotel #1 - Coming soon!
Phone
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