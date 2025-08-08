Cheyenne VA Announces Groundbreaking for new Emergency Department

PRESS RELEASE

August 11, 2025

Cheyenne, WY - Emergency service space for Veterans to grow 150 percent by 2027

Cheyenne, WY — The Cheyenne VA Health Care System is excited to announce the official groundbreaking to construct a new emergency department at the Cheyenne VA Medical Center.

By 2027, Cheyenne-area Veterans will be able to receive care at the newly constructed emergency department at 2360 East Pershing Boulevard. The completely renovated emergency department will grow from 3,000 square feet to 7,500 square feet of space, effectively increasing the size of the department by 150 percent. While emergency service offerings will remain the same, this expansion will ensure the location aligns to current building code standards and allow Cheyenne VA to serve even more Veterans.

“For more than ninety years, our dedicated team has served the health care needs of Veterans in this community,” said Mary (Shannon) Newell, Cheyenne VA Acting Executive Director. “With a larger department that is also completely renovated with state-of-the-art equipment, we will be able to serve more Veterans, more efficiently, in a more modern, patient-centric environment. This is just one way the Cheyenne VA Health Care System is fulfilling our promise to provide world class health care for Wyoming’s Veterans.”

The groundbreaking will begin on August 15; however, will not include a formal ceremony. Media are invited to contact CHYPublic.Affairs@va.gov if they want to conduct a telephone or on camera interview with any of the following:

Brian Kelly: Project Lead Engineer

Austin John: Director, Facility Management Services

Mary (Shannon) Newell: Acting Executive Director

While the emergency department is under construction for approximately 24 months, Cheyenne VAMC will continue to offer 24/7 emergency services for Veterans.

For updates and events, visit Cheyenne VA Health Care System.

Cheyenne VA Health Care System serves over 30,000 enrolled Veterans in the tri-state area of southeastern Wyoming, northeastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,300 at seven sites of care across the state. One third of Cheyenne VA employees are Veterans