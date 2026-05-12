Cheyenne VA Enhancing How Veterans Connect with Community Care

PRESS RELEASE

May 12, 2026

Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne VA Medical Center is changing how Veterans access Community Care by restoring a dedicated phone queue and expanding secure messaging options starting June 1, 2026.

Beginning June 1, 2026, Cheyenne VA Medical Center is making changes to how Veterans, caregivers, family members and community providers access Community Care services — including those receiving care at Cheyenne VA Medical Center, Northern Colorado VA Clinic, Fort Collins VA Clinic and Loveland VA Clinic.

We recognize that change can be inconvenient, and we want to be upfront about what is shifting — and more importantly, why these changes better serve you.

In short: We are restoring a dedicated Community Care phone queue and expanding access through VA Secure Messaging — so you can reach us faster, without traveling to a clinic.

As part of this transition, we are discontinuing walk-in Community Care customer service hours at Cheyenne VA Medical Center and Northern Colorado VA Clinic, effective June 1, 2026.

What is changing:

Ending June 1

Walk-in / face-to-face Community Care customer service at:

Cheyenne VA Medical Center

Northern Colorado VA Clinic

Starting June 1

Two easy ways to reach Community Care:

Dedicated phone queue (Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri — 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.)

VA Secure Messaging (available any time, including Wednesdays and after hours)

Your options starting June 1

Call the Community Care phone queue

Our dedicated team is ready to assist you by phone. Whether you have a referral question, need to begin intake for a new consult, have billing concerns, or need help locating an urgent care provider, just call and follow the prompts.

Phone: 307-778-7550 — Select Option 6 for Community Care, then follow the prompts

307-778-7550 — Select for Community Care, then follow the prompts Serves: Cheyenne VA Medical Center, Northern Colorado VA Clinic, Fort Collins VA Clinic and Loveland VA Clinic

Cheyenne VA Medical Center, Northern Colorado VA Clinic, Fort Collins VA Clinic and Loveland VA Clinic Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday | 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday | 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Closed: Wednesdays (administrative processing) and federal holidays

Send a VA Secure Message

Prefer to communicate on your own schedule? VA Secure Messaging lets you send questions and requests to the Community Care team directly — any time of day, including evenings, weekends and Wednesdays when phone lines are closed.

Access at: www.myhealth.va.gov or the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app

Available: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Why we're changing

We want to be direct with you: face-to-face Community Care customer service hours are ending because we have determined that phone and secure messaging provide faster, more efficient service for most in-person needs.

We understand that visiting in person can feel like the most reliable option, and we do not take this change lightly. Our goal is to ensure that when you reach out, you are connected to the right person quickly — without a drive, a wait or a trip that could have been a phone call.

Community providers and clinical representatives:

A dedicated phone option (Option 4) is reserved specifically for you, with queue-based routing to a local Community Care representative.

What's staying the same

These changes affect only Community Care customer service access. The following are not impacted:

Your Community Care referrals, authorizations and appointments are not affected.

Clinical care at all VA facilities — Cheyenne VA Medical Center, Northern Colorado VA Clinic, Fort Collins VA Clinic and Loveland VA Clinic — continues as normal.

Community Care eligibility determinations and Mission Act benefits are unchanged.

Urgent care access and emergency room notification procedures remain in place.

Set up secure messaging

If you are not yet enrolled in My HealtheVet or need help setting up a secure messaging account, VA staff at Cheyenne VA Medical Center can assist you. Please contact our Veteran Experience Office or contact the My HealtheVet Coordinator at 307-778-7550 ext. 17031

Not sure which option to use? Call us. Our phone queue is designed to route you to the right team quickly, and our prompts will guide you from the moment you call.

Questions or concerns

We are committed to making this transition as smooth as possible. If you have questions about what this change means for your care or your referrals, please do not hesitate to reach out through the phone queue or secure messaging beginning June 1.

Thank you for your service, your trust and your patience as we improve how we serve you.