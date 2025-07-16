Cheyenne VA, F.E. Warren service members and Miller Farms support Veterans with fresh produce

PRESS RELEASE

July 16, 2025

Cheyenne, WY - Each week from June through October, Cheyenne VA Health Care System distributes 6,000 to 10,000 pounds of fresh produce to more than 300 Veterans and their families in Wyoming and Northern Colorado.

The effort is part of Produce for a Purpose, a seasonal program supported by Miller Farms in Platteville, Colorado, which donates about $65,000 worth of vegetables each summer. Volunteers from VA and active-duty service members from the U.S. Air Force’s 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base work together to unload and sort the deliveries.

The program is coordinated by VA’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE), which oversees volunteers and community support.

“Veterans tell us this free produce has helped them see how healthy eating connects to their overall care,” said Kelli Wood, CDCE specialist at Cheyenne VA. “They smile more, feel cared for, and start to trust VA in a different way. Most importantly, they feel a sense of dignity knowing we’re here for them.”

Cheyenne VA also partners with Bimbo Bakery through its Bread for Vets program and Farm to Vet, which helps provide beef to Veterans in need.

To continue growing Produce for a Purpose, Cheyenne VA is seeking support for 2 refrigerated trailers to help preserve produce quality and reduce strain on volunteers during the summer months.

To learn more or support the program, contact CDCE at 307-778-7326.