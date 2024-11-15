Cheyenne VA Health Care System celebrates caregivers during National Family Caregivers Month

PRESS RELEASE

November 15, 2024

Cheyenne , WY — VA provides unique support and resources for caregivers.

Cheyenne VA Health Care System Caregiver Support Program (CSP) launches its annual celebration of National Family Caregivers Month with the 2024 theme, “Year of the Caregiver — Refresh and Renew.”

Many people may be caregivers for a Veteran—spouses, parents, children, siblings or friends. Caregivers provide daily care, manage medical needs, provide emotional support and so much more to ensure Veterans live with dignity and independence.

Cheyenne VA recognizes that a Veteran’s care doesn’t stop after a VA appointment and offers unique support specifically for caregivers through the CSP. The CSP’s mission is to promote the health and well-being of caregivers caring for Veterans through skills training, peer support and counseling, mentoring, VA’s Caregiver Support Line, education and resources.

Caregivers in the CSP also have access to a local VA Caregiver Support Team who is there to support their well-being and health as a caregiver. As a part of VA’s caregiver community, the Caregiver Support Team helps caregivers navigate VA health care and benefits and maximize available resources.

“The Caregiver Support Program goal is to empower and support you, our caregivers, in the challenging and rewarding work you do every day,” said Terri Hailey, Program Manager for the Caregiver Support Program. “We also strive to raise awareness about the VA resources and services as well as community resources dedicated to the unique needs of those family members caring for Veterans in order to keep them safely in their homes. Our Caregiver Support Program team is committed to helping caregivers live full lives by focusing on their health and well-being and National Family Caregivers Month is an opportunity for us to reach those caregivers and connect them to the right supports and resources at the right time.”

Visit Cheyenne VA Health Care System Caregiver Support Program or call 307-433-3729 to connect with a caregiver support coordinator.