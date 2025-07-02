Cheyenne VA Health Care System Supports Veterans with PTSD during the Fourth of July

PRESS RELEASE

July 2, 2025

Cheyenne, WY - CHEYENNE, WY — Cheyenne VA Health Care System encourages everyone to be mindful of Veterans living with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as we celebrate Independence Day.

Fireworks are a special part of July 4, but the loud, sudden noises and bright flashes can be difficult for Veterans living with PTSD. The sights and sounds can bring back memories of trauma and trigger symptoms like anxiety, flashbacks or trouble sleeping.

“July 4th can be a difficult time for our Veterans because the sounds, smells and shockwaves of fireworks may trigger flashbacks, nightmares, and anxiety related to the trauma of past combat situations,” said Dr. Kyle Bewsey, chief of mental health at the Cheyenne VA Health Care System. “We encourage everyone in Wyoming to be thoughtful of our neighbors who helped earn the freedom we celebrate on the Fourth of July. The mental health of our Veterans is paramount to their overall health."

If you plan to light fireworks outside of July 4, please talk with your neighbors ahead of time. Fireworks are expected on the Fourth, but not at unexpected times on days before and after.

Tips and resources for Veterans with PTSD:

Reach out to loved ones and support systems. Let them know you may need extra support around fireworks.

If you receive care from Cheyenne VA, you can call 888-483-9172, option 2 to talk with a counselor about coping strategies, anxiety and flashbacks.

Veterans in crisis or those concerned about them can call 911, the Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and select 1 or visit the Veterans Crisis Line website.

Download the free PTSD Coach app for coping tools and resources.

Use earplugs, headphones, or white noise machines to help block fireworks noise.

Consider spending time in quieter locations or areas where fireworks are not allowed.

Learn more about PTSD at the VA National Center for PTSD.

Manage your health care with the VA: Health and Benefits app or My HealtheVet. For updates and events, visit Cheyenne VA Health Care System.

Questions or requests for interviews should be directed to acting Cheyenne VA HCS public affairs officer, Sarah Oliver, CHYPublic.Affairs@va.gov or sarah.oliver5@va.gov, 307-274-2499, or VA Rocky Mountain Network chief communications officer, Jason Strickland, jason.strickland2@va.gov, 303-619-1145.