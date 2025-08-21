Cheyenne VA Medical Center to receive infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

August 20, 2025

Cheyenne, WY - The Department of Veterans Affairs will realign an additional $800 million this fiscal year as part of the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program, which makes infrastructure improvements to health care facilities to ensure safe and effective patient care.

The extra funding means more resources to repair and update aging VA facilities and technology.

The extra money will be spent on a variety of improvement projects at various VA health care facilities across the nation, including the Cheyenne VA Medical Center, where the following improvements will occur:

Modernize and Rebuild Elevators

Correct Facility Condition Assessment (FCA) Life Safety & Fire Alarm Deficiencies

FCA Window Improvement & Correction

Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM) Infrastructure Upgrades

“This is another step forward in our efforts to make VA work better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure help improve care for Veterans, and these additional funds will enable VA to achieve that goal.”

The additional funds will come from savings gleaned from various VHA reform efforts. The additions will bring total NRM program spending for fiscal year 2025 to $2.8 billion — a nearly $500 million increase from fiscal year 2024.

