Cheyenne VA pain team earns Wyoming Dan Starks Award

March 9, 2026

Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne VA Health Care System’s pain management team received the 2026 Dan Starks Award from the Wyoming Veterans Commission for service that improved care for Veterans.

The Wyoming Veterans Commission presents the Dan Starks Award to people and teams that make a difference for Veterans in Wyoming.

Army Veteran Dominic Sansone nominated Cheyenne VA's pain management team after sharing his experience with the commission.

‘This exemplary service not only improved our quality of life but also brings great credit upon the team members individually, Dr. Jiles’s leadership and the broader mission of the Department of Veterans Affairs to honor and support those who have served,’ Sansone wrote in his recommendation. ‘I wholeheartedly recommend this pain management team for formal recognition.’

The commission recognized the team on February 12.

The award highlights Cheyenne VA’s work to help Veterans manage chronic pain with care focused on safety, function and quality of life. Veterans enrolled at Cheyenne VA who want to learn more about pain management services can talk with their primary care team.