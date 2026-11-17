PRESS RELEASE

November 13, 2026

Cheyenne, WY - The Cheyenne VA Health Care System (CVAHCS) plans to open a new community-based outpatient clinic (CBOC) in Laramie, Wyoming in summer 2027, expanding access to health care services to Veterans in the region.

The approximately 9,500 square foot facility will provide primary care and mental health services to Veterans in Albany and Carbon counties in Wyoming as well as Jackson County in Colorado. The clinic is expected to employ 12 staff members to support the health care needs of Veterans in these communities.

The new clinic will be located at 835 E. Boswell Drive in Laramie and will operate under a 20-year lease agreement.

“This new clinic reflects our commitment to making VA health care more accessible to Veterans in Laramie and surrounding counties,” said Paul Roberts, Director of the Cheyenne VA Health Care System. “By Bringing essential services closer to home, we’re making it easier for Veterans to receive the care they need.”

The new facility is expected to improve access to VA health care services for Veterans in Laramie and surrounding rural communities, reducing the need for Veterans to travel longer distances for care.

Veterans seeking additional information about the new clinic, its services or future care options can contact their Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) through secure messaging via MyHealtheVet, or by calling .

For media inquiries or additional information, Terrance Payton, Public Affairs Specialist for Cheyenne VA Health Care System at terrance.payton@va.gov.