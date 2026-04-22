Cheyenne VA to provide free medication disposal mail-back envelopes in Cheyenne and Loveland

PRESS RELEASE

April 22, 2026

Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne VA Health Care System will provide free medication mail-back envelopes for Veterans and the public at locations in Cheyenne and Loveland for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Envelopes will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2026, at Northern Colorado VA Clinic, 4575 Byrd Drive, Loveland, Colorado 80538, and Loveland VA Clinic, 5200 Hahns Peak Drive, Loveland, Colorado 80538.

Envelopes will also be available from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at the Emergency Department at Cheyenne VA Medical Center, 2360 E. Pershing Boulevard, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001.

This event is open to the public.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration reports that many people who misuse prescription pain relievers got them from a friend or relative. Removing unused medications from the home can help reduce misuse.