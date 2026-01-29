My Wellness Project ~A Peer Support Led Group~
January 29, 2026
Cheyenne, WY - This is a weekly meeting for Veterans who want to improve their health and daily habits. It is led by other Veterans who have been through similar experiences. The goal of the group is to help you stay focused on your 2026 plans by checking in once a week.
Walk about different topics:
- January to March: Physical health and exercise
- April to June: Mental health and stress
- July to September: Staying social and connected with others
- October to December: Spiritual well-being
We use these meetings to talk about what’s working for us and what’s difficult. It’s a straightforward way to get support from other Veterans while you work on your own goals.
Cheyenne (In-Person)
- Title: My Wellness Project – Cheyenne
- Dates: Every Thursday, starting January 22, 2026
- Time: 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.
- Location: Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001
- Contact: Richard Henschel
or Jennifer Hall
Northern Colorado (Virtual)
- Title: My Wellness Project – Northern Colorado Virtual
- Dates: Every Tuesday, starting January 20, 2026
- Time: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Location: Online / Virtual
- Contact: Melodie Anderson
or Jennifer Klingel
General Virtual Group
- Title: My Wellness Project – Weekly Virtual Group
- Dates: Every Wednesday, starting January 21, 2026
- Time: 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Location: Online / Virtual
- Contact: Jessica Elzi
or Jennifer Hall