VA names new national cemetery in rural Wyoming

PRESS RELEASE

June 3, 2020

Cheyenne , WY — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced today Cheyenne National Cemetery for the name of the new VA national cemetery in Cheyenne, WY.

“VA recognizes the need for having a national cemetery in rural areas,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “This cemetery in Wyoming, like the others VA is opening similarly across the country, will help us reach Veterans who have not previously had reasonable access to a national or state Veterans cemetery.”

There are currently 56,948 Veterans within a 75-mile radius of Cheyenne. The closest burial option Fort Logan National Cemetery, located 114 miles away in Denver, Colorado. The only in-state Veterans cemetery is Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery, run by the State of Wyoming, located 176 miles away in Evansville.

VA relies on local Veterans and community leaders to submit name suggestions for new VA cemeteries. Of the names submitted, “Cheyenne National Cemetery” which was nominated by several Veterans groups, best met VA’s naming criteria and is consistent with the requirements relating to naming department property, including national cemeteries, to be named for the geographic area in which the facility is located.

VA purchased 5.04 acres of land, located on Hildreth Road near the Department of Agriculture Research Station, in January 2017. Cheyenne National Cemetery is scheduled to conduct its first interments close to year’s end. The first phase of cemetery development will have a capacity of 1,604 gravesites.

For more information about Cheyenne National Cemetery, contact the National Cemetery Administration Office of Public Affairs and Outreach at 202-632-8035.