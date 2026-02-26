Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)

Set up direct deposit

Direct deposit is required for 3-5-day payments. Complete VA Form 10091 and submit it to Cheyenne VA Health Care System Beneficiary Travel office or the Agent Cashier’s window at your medical center.

Note: Your travel pay direct deposit is separate from your disability or pension direct deposit. You must set it up specifically for travel reimbursements.

Learn how to set up direct deposit

Create your login account

You’ll need Login.gov or ID.me to file online.

Create your account for VA.gov

Create a BTSSS profile

Create a profile and add your direct deposit account information.

Log in to BTSSS

Note: For more tips and instructions on using BTSSS, watch our 6-video playlist.