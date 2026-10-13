Cheyenne VA Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) Program

The Cheyenne VA CPE Center is a new center through the Association for Clinical Pastoral Education that will be starting in January 2027. An extended unit will be offered from January- May 2027, with a summer unit offered in 2027. The curriculum addresses Veteran healthcare issues and support, as well as professional and interpersonal growth. Students learn skills of clinical chaplaincy to include conducting spiritual assessment, intervention, and consultation. The clinical context for learning furthermore requires students to develop self-awareness and relational skills essential to respond to a variety of ministry needs.

Deadline to apply for the January-May 2027 unit is October 30th, 2026.

Application window for the summer 2027 unit is open.

Send applications and all supporting documents via email to Chaplain Clarence Fouse at clarence.fouse@va.gov and Chaplain Sara Emmerich at sara.emmerich@va.gov.