Cheyenne VA Health Care System (HSC) Psychology Internship Program

Accreditation Status

The Psychology Internship Program at the Cheyenne VA HCS is fully accredited effective 8/6/2021 by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA). We were awarded a 3-year reaccreditation. Our next site review will be held in April 2026.

Questions related to the program’s accreditation status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 1st Street, NE Washington, DC 20002-4242

Phone:

E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org

Web: www.apa.org/ed/accreditation

Program Structure

The Cheyenne VA HCS Psychology Internship Program includes three 12-month, full-time internship positions, each of which is divided into two six-month semesters. Interns will complete at least one major rotation and up to two minor rotations per semester. Interns will have the opportunity to deliver telehealth therapy as needed on various rotations. Interns will also have the opportunity to learn various types of Evidence - Based Psychotherapies depending on the rotations selected and supervisor availability. Additionally, interns are required to participate in psychological assessment as part of a major or minor rotation.

The Psychology Internship Program is located in the Northern Colorado Multi-Specialty Community Based Outpatient Clinic (NOCO MSCBOC; Loveland, CO). Depending on the rotation selected, interns may work at the main hospital in Cheyenne and/or outpatient clinics located in Northern Colorado. Some travel may be required. If a trainee selects the VITAL program as a minor rotation, travel to college campuses in the catchment area will be expected. Additionally, a rotation in Geropsychology that includes Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC) will require travel to the veterans’ homes either with a supervisor or independently.

Please see our Brochure for additional information on the program structure and how to apply.