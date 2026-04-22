Cheyenne VA Health Care System (HSC) Psychology Internship Program
The Cheyenne VA HCS Psychology Internship Program is based on the Practitioner-Scholar training model. The training program’s goal is to create a supportive, collegial atmosphere that is committed to training future psychologists in the scientific practice of psychology. During the internship year, the program’s aim will be to prepare interns to be strong generalist practitioners with an emphasis on evidence-based psychotherapies.
Our interns and training staff are all involved in the direct and indirect care of Veterans and work collaboratively to support the overall mission to provide quality health care to our nation’s heroes. The internship program plays an integral role in the delivery of specialty care through the provision of mental health services to Veterans in individual therapy, group therapy, and in psychological assessments, and also serves in the critical role of providing consultation services to providers.
Accreditation Status
The Psychology Internship Program at the Cheyenne VA HCS is fully accredited effective 8/6/2021 by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA). We were awarded a 3-year reaccreditation. Our next site review will be held in April 2026.
Questions related to the program’s accreditation status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE Washington, DC 20002-4242
Phone:
E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org
Web: www.apa.org/ed/accreditation
Program Structure
The Cheyenne VA HCS Psychology Internship Program includes three 12-month, full-time internship positions, each of which is divided into two six-month semesters. Interns will complete at least one major rotation and up to two minor rotations per semester. Interns will have the opportunity to deliver telehealth therapy as needed on various rotations. Interns will also have the opportunity to learn various types of Evidence - Based Psychotherapies depending on the rotations selected and supervisor availability. Additionally, interns are required to participate in psychological assessment as part of a major or minor rotation.
The Psychology Internship Program is located in the Northern Colorado Multi-Specialty Community Based Outpatient Clinic (NOCO MSCBOC; Loveland, CO). Depending on the rotation selected, interns may work at the main hospital in Cheyenne and/or outpatient clinics located in Northern Colorado. Some travel may be required. If a trainee selects the VITAL program as a minor rotation, travel to college campuses in the catchment area will be expected. Additionally, a rotation in Geropsychology that includes Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC) will require travel to the veterans’ homes either with a supervisor or independently.
Please see our Brochure for additional information on the program structure and how to apply.
Psychology Doctoral Interns are Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) and are appointed as temporary employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs. As such, HPTs are subject to laws, policies, and guidelines posted for VA staff members. Please see the Am I Eligible? handout for additional information on VA eligibility.
Rotations
Major:
• Outpatient General Mental Health/Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)
• Outpatient Substance Use Disorder (SUD)
• Primary Care – Mental Health Integration (PC-MHI)
• Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (RRTP)
• Health Psychology
• Neuropsychology
• Geropsychology
• Psychological Assessment
• Outpatient PTSD clinic
Minor Rotations:
• Outpatient Substance Use Disorder (SUD)
• Veteran Integration to Academic Leadership (VITAL)
• Geropsychology
• Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC)
• Leadership and Program Development
•Psychology Assessment
• Pain Psychology
* Please note rotations may vary each year depending on staffing.*
Psychology Staff
Psychologists at the Cheyenne VA HCS are embedded throughout the main facility, outpatient clinics, and college campuses. Psychologists maintain strong interprofessional relationships, working alongside licensed professional counselors, licensed marriage and family therapists, social workers, psychiatric nurse practitioners, psychiatrists, and medical providers in a variety of clinics.
Point of Contact:
Dr. Tina Rose
tina.rose2@va.gov
Dr. Barbra Peacock
Barbra.peacock@va.gov