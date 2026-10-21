Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow (High Bird)
Joseph Medicine Crow was a World War II Veteran, cultural ambassador, anthropologist, tribal historian, civil servant, and the last War Chief of the Crow Nation. His people call themselves Apsáalooke, “Children of the Large Beaked Bird,” a name Americanized as “Crow.” Until he died in 2016, Joe devoted his life to preserving Crow history and bridging the cultural gap between his people and modern America.
Early life
Medicine Crow House, Crow Reservation, Montana. (National Archives, 45642006)
Born on October 27, 1913, near Lodge Grass on the Crow Reservation in Montana, Joe was the son of Amy Yellowtail and Leo Medicine Crow of the Whistling Water Clan. Joe’s father died in 1915, and his mother remarried a year later to John White Man Runs Him. His elders instilled the importance of tradition by raising Joe in the ways of the Crow. A visiting Sioux named him “Winter Man,” recalling that during the old wars, the Crow had fired on him in winter.
His grandfather Yellowtail trained him as a warrior in the old way by bathing in icy rivers, racing horses bareback, tracking game, and mastering fear. Joe also heard stories of those who had counted coup against the Crow’s ancient enemies, meaning they exhibited extreme bravery in battle and escaped unharmed. These lessons also emphasized adapting to a changing world through modern education, not as assimilation but to build a cultural bridge.
Joe Medicine Crow’s paternal grandparents, Chief Medicine Crow and Sacred Mountain Sheep by Fred E. Miller, about 1903 (Montana State Library)
Joe’s bridge to the past was incredibly direct. His paternal grandfather, Chief Medicine Crow, was a war chief and reservation chief who helped the tribe learn to live in a White man’s world. His step-grandfather, White Man Runs Him, had been a scout for General George Armstrong Custer and an eyewitness to the 1876 Battle of the Little Bighorn. As an 11-year-old boy, Joe heard White Man Runs Him’s firsthand testimony and knew 4 of the Crow scouts who had ridden near the Little Bighorn River that day. These firsthand accounts made Joe the last living person with a direct oral link to that battle and inspired him to preserve tribal history.
Joe Medicine Crow’s step-grandfather, White Man Runs Him, by Charles Milton Bell before 1893 (National Anthropological Archives, 06574200)
Joe’s passion for Crow history shaped his educational path. He entered 8th grade at Bacone College in 1929, a Baptist school for Native Americans in Muskogee, Oklahoma, and earned an Associate of Arts degree there in 1936. He then moved to Oregon, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and psychology from Linfield College in 1938. After graduating, he moved to Los Angeles to continue his education, this time in anthropology. He became the first member of the Crow Tribe to earn a master’s degree, graduating from the University of Southern California (USC) in 1939. Joe received a USC fellowship in 1940 to pursue his doctorate; by 1941, he had completed his doctoral coursework, and he began his dissertation while teaching at the Chemawa Indian School. However, the United States’ involvement in World War II pulled him away from his studies.
Left: Joe Medicine Crow in cap and gown, 1938; Top Right: Joe studying by Helen M. Post (Amon Carter Museum of American Art, P1985.50.806); Bottom Right: Joe in Native garb poses for photo at Linfield College (Linfield Special Collections)
Those years also brought joy and grief to his personal life. By 1940, he was married to Charlotte Elizabeth Heminger and in 1941, they welcomed their only child. In 1942, his wife died unexpectedly at age 22. Shortly after this devastating blow, he went to Bremerton, Washington, to work at the Naval Shipyards. Less than a year later, he was training with the U.S. Army.
Given his education, he could have stayed out of the fight, but he insisted on defending his native land. Rather than accept an officer’s path, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943 and served as a scout with the 103rd Infantry “Cactus” Division, 411th Infantry Regiment. From March through August 1944, he trained at Camp Howze in Texas, and by the end of September, he was at Camp Shanks, New York, awaiting deployment.
Joe Medicine Crow in his Cactus Division uniform
His division of about 15,000 soldiers landed at Marseille, France, on October 20, 1944, and pushed north through the Vosges Mountains toward Germany’s Siegfried Line. As a battlefield scout, he carried his heritage into modern war by wearing red war paint stripes under his uniform and tucking a sacred yellow-painted eagle feather, given by a Sun Dance medicine man, inside his helmet to shield him from harm.
War deeds
By Crow tradition, a warrior must complete 4 deeds to earn the honor of War Chief:
- Touch or strike the first enemy fallen (living or dead).
- Wrestle a weapon away from an enemy warrior.
- Enter an enemy camp at night and steal a horse.
- Command a war party successfully.
Joe accomplished all 4 during the hard winter and spring campaigns of 1944-1945.
World War II map showing routes of the 409th and 411th infantries toward the Siegfried Line from the 103rd Report After Action book
In late 1944, as troops advanced toward the Siegfried Line, Joe accomplished his first 3 war deeds in the fighting around Climbach, France. His first deed came when his company was pinned down and out of ammunition in the hills near the line. Joe led a squad through landmines and enemy fire to reach American lines and return with ammunition. Leading this successful war party fulfilled the first war deed requirement.
Joe earned his second and third deeds during a planned raid on a small German town with a single main street. Scouting ahead, Joe made his way down an alley and rounded a gate where he collided with a German soldier. With a butt-stroke from his rifle, Joe knocked the enemy’s weapon from his hands and engaged in hand-to-hand fighting.
Company K, 411th Infantry crosses German border on March 18, 1945, from the 103rd Report After Action book
The fourth deed came near the end of the war in April 1945, as the 411th captured Landsberg. Before dawn, Joe scouted ahead and spotted German officers stabling horses at a ranch shed. He asked his captain for 5 minutes before daylight to “take care of the horses.” Slipping into the shed with a fellow soldier, he mounted a horse using a small rope fashioned into a double half-stitch Indian bridle, then drove out roughly 50 German officers’ horses. With a big war whoop and singing a traditional Crow honor song, Joe stampeded the horses and galloped over the hill, leaving the enemy without transportation ahead of the planned U.S. assault.
After the war ended in Europe, his company moved to occupation duty at Pettneu, Austria, in June 1945, and in July, Joe was transferred to the 2nd Chemical Mortar Battalion. By September, the war ended with Japan’s surrender, and troops started making their way back to the States. Joe arrived in Virginia aboard the ship Mexican Victory on January 2, 1946, was discharged at Camp McCoy in Wisconsin on January 13 as a Technician 5th Grade and returned home to Montana shortly after.
Weapons Platoon K Company 411th Infantry, 1945 (US Militaria Forum)
When he returned home and recounted these deeds, the Crow elders granted him War Chief status, the last member of the tribe to hold the title. His Crow name then changed from Winter Man to High Bird. On June 25, 2008, he received 2 military decorations: the Bronze Star Medal and the French Legion of Honor (Chevalier) for his actions during the war.
Bridging two worlds
After the war, Joe rebuilt his family life in Montana. On February 17, 1947, he married Gloria Morrison. In addition to Joe’s daughter with Charlotte, Gloria had a daughter from a previous marriage, and by 1949 they had two more children.
Joe Medicine Crow at All-American Indian Days, Sheridan, Wyoming, about 1953 (Wyoming State Archives, P88-63/0258)
Appointed Crow Tribal Historian and Anthropologist in 1948, Joe spent decades preserving tribal knowledge, keeping an archive of stories and photographs in his own home, and working as a land appraiser for the Bureau of Indian Affairs from 1951 until his retirement in 1981. He wrote the script for the annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment held near Hardin, Montana, which has been used since 1965 to tell the story from the Native American point of view. His published works include From the Heart of the Crow Country, Counting Coup: Becoming a Crow Chief on the Reservation and Beyond, Brave Wolf and the Thunderbird, the Handbook of the Crow Indian Law and Treaties, and Crow Indian Buffalo Jump Techniques.
A diplomat who spanned cultures with ease, Joe addressed the United Nations on tribal cultures in 1999. The same year, he received an honorary doctorate from Rocky Mountain College. He later received 2 more honorary doctorates from his alma maters, USC in 2003 and Bacone College in 2010. He was named Montana Tourism Person of the Year in 2005 for his work as the Crow tribal historian.
Joe Medicine Crow with President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and members of Crow Nation, 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom Ceremony (National Archives, 183898374)
On August 12, 2009, just months after Gloria passed away, President Barack Obama awarded Joe the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, calling him “bacheitche,” a “good man” in Crow. In 2015, he attended the groundbreaking for the Medicine Crow Middle School in Billings, named in his honor. A few months later, he grieved the loss of his youngest daughter. He continued to write and lecture until his death on April 3, 2016, at the age of 102. He rests at the Apsáalooke Veterans Cemetery in Crow Agency.
His memory continues to be honored in the years since. In February 2020, the Department of Veterans Affairs renamed its community-based outpatient clinic in Billings the Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow VA Clinic in his memory. Part of Montana VA Health Care System, the clinic serves over 10,000 Veterans in the Billings region. In 2022, USC renamed a campus building the Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow Center for International and Public Affairs, ensuring that the scholar-warrior who bridged two worlds would be remembered at the university where he made history.