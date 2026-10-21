Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow (High Bird)

Medicine Crow House, Crow Reservation, Montana. (National Archives, 45642006)

Born on October 27, 1913, near Lodge Grass on the Crow Reservation in Montana, Joe was the son of Amy Yellowtail and Leo Medicine Crow of the Whistling Water Clan. Joe’s father died in 1915, and his mother remarried a year later to John White Man Runs Him. His elders instilled the importance of tradition by raising Joe in the ways of the Crow. A visiting Sioux named him “Winter Man,” recalling that during the old wars, the Crow had fired on him in winter.

His grandfather Yellowtail trained him as a warrior in the old way by bathing in icy rivers, racing horses bareback, tracking game, and mastering fear. Joe also heard stories of those who had counted coup against the Crow’s ancient enemies, meaning they exhibited extreme bravery in battle and escaped unharmed. These lessons also emphasized adapting to a changing world through modern education, not as assimilation but to build a cultural bridge.