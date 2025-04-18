Enrollment and Eligibility Office
The Enrollment and Eligibility (E&E) Office 's mission is to assist Veterans and their families enroll in VA health care for the Cheyenne VA Healthcare System.
Enrollment Specialists facilitate all administrative aspects of the enrollment and eligibility process and serve as liaisons between the Cheyenne VA Health Care System and the Health Eligibility Center (HEC).
Office Hours and Location
Cheyenne VA Medical Center
2360 E. Pershing Blvd.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
- Monday – Tuesday: 7a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday: Closed
- Thursday – Friday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Note: Closed daily from noon to 1 p.m.
Northern Colorado VA Clinic
4575 Byrd Drive
Loveland, CO 80538
- Monday – Tuesday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Wednesday: Closed
- Thursday – Friday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Note: Closed daily from noon to 1 p.m.
Contact
Cheyenne VA Medical Center
307-778-7579
Northern Colorado VA Clinic
970-593-3311
Options to Enroll in VA Care
Apply Online
You can apply for VA health care with the online application for health benefits.
Apply by Phone
Call our toll-free hotline at 1-877-222-8387, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central Time (CT) to get help with your application.
Apply by Mail
Fill out an Application for Health Benefits (VA Form 10-10EZ).
Get VA Form 10-10EZ to download
Send your completed application here:
Health Eligibility Center (HEC)
2957 Clairmont Rd., Suite 200
Atlanta, GA 30329
Apply in Person
Fill out an Application for Health Benefits (VA Form 10-10EZ).
Get VA Form 10-10EZ to download
Go to the nearest VA medical center or clinic. Bring a signed Application for Health Benefits (VA Form 10-10EZ) with you.
Information to Complete Application
It is helpful for the Veteran to have the following information available when completing the enrollment process:
- Paperwork relating to your separation from military service (DD214)
- Current health insurance information, if applicable
- Last year’s household income and deductible expenses if your eligibility for VA health care enrollment is partly based on your financial circumstance
- A copy of the Power of Attorney (POA) if completing an online or paper enrollment on the Veteran's behalf
Enrollment Process
Enrollment Application Processing
- Applications for enrollment will be processed no later than 5 business days from receipt of a completed application from a Veteran
- Note: If mailing the application, allow additional time for mail delivery
Determined to be Eligible
- If it is determined the Veteran is eligible for enrollment, VA’s Health Eligibility Center will mail the Veteran a Veterans Health Benefits Handbook informing them of their enrollment priority group assignment and an overview of your VA medical benefits
- After enrollment has been verified, the Veteran should receive the handbook within 30 business days. If the Veteran does not receive the handbook within that timeframe, the Veteran can call the Health Eligibility Center back for your enrollment status information
Determined Not Eligible For Enrollment
- If it is determined the Veteran is not eligible to enroll, the Veteran will receive a letter explaining the decision. It will also provide instructions on how to appeal the decision if you do not agree with it
- If the Veteran was denied enrollment based off the previous years income and the Veteran's current income has changed, the Veteran may apply for a hardship
Completing the Application
The Veteran can obtain assistance in completing the application by contacting:
- A State or County Veterans Service Officer
- A Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) such as Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)
- The Enrollment Coordinator at your local VA health care facility
- The Health Eligibility Center at 1-877-222-8387, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central Time (CT).
Updating Information
Once the Veteran is enrolled, the Veteran's financial information remains on file and does not expire. Submitting your financial information each year is optional. You only need to submit an updated financial assessment each year if you want to determine your eligibility for medication copays and beneficiary travel.
Complete VA Form 10-10EZR, Health Benefits Form to report changes to your financial and personal information.