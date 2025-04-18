Enrollment and Eligibility Office

Information to Complete Application

It is helpful for the Veteran to have the following information available when completing the enrollment process:

Paperwork relating to your separation from military service (DD214)

Current health insurance information, if applicable

Last year’s household income and deductible expenses if your eligibility for VA health care enrollment is partly based on your financial circumstance

A copy of the Power of Attorney (POA) if completing an online or paper enrollment on the Veteran's behalf

Enrollment Process

Enrollment Application Processing

Applications for enrollment will be processed no later than 5 business days from receipt of a completed application from a Veteran

Note: If mailing the application, allow additional time for mail delivery

Determined to be Eligible

If it is determined the Veteran is eligible for enrollment, VA’s Health Eligibility Center will mail the Veteran a Veterans Health Benefits Handbook informing them of their enrollment priority group assignment and an overview of your VA medical benefits

After enrollment has been verified, the Veteran should receive the handbook within 30 business days. If the Veteran does not receive the handbook within that timeframe, the Veteran can call the Health Eligibility Center back for your enrollment status information

Determined Not Eligible For Enrollment

If it is determined the Veteran is not eligible to enroll, the Veteran will receive a letter explaining the decision. It will also provide instructions on how to appeal the decision if you do not agree with it

If the Veteran was denied enrollment based off the previous years income and the Veteran's current income has changed, the Veteran may apply for a hardship

Completing the Application

The Veteran can obtain assistance in completing the application by contacting:

A State or County Veterans Service Officer

A Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) such as Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)

The Enrollment Coordinator at your local VA health care facility

The Health Eligibility Center at 1-877-222-8387, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central Time (CT).

Updating Information

Once the Veteran is enrolled, the Veteran's financial information remains on file and does not expire. Submitting your financial information each year is optional. You only need to submit an updated financial assessment each year if you want to determine your eligibility for medication copays and beneficiary travel.

Complete VA Form 10-10EZR, Health Benefits Form to report changes to your financial and personal information.