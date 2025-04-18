Skip to Content

Enrollment and Eligibility Office

The Enrollment and Eligibility (E&E) Office 's mission is to assist Veterans and their families enroll in VA health care for the Cheyenne VA Healthcare System.

Enrollment Specialists facilitate all administrative aspects of the enrollment and eligibility process and serve as liaisons between the Cheyenne VA Health Care System and the Health Eligibility Center (HEC).

Office Hours and Location

Cheyenne VA Medical Center

2360 E. Pershing Blvd.
Cheyenne, WY 82001

  • Monday – Tuesday: 7a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Wednesday: Closed
  • Thursday – Friday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Note: Closed daily from noon to 1 p.m.

Northern Colorado VA Clinic

4575 Byrd Drive
Loveland, CO 80538

  • Monday – Tuesday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Wednesday: Closed
  • Thursday – Friday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Note: Closed daily from noon to 1 p.m.

Contact

Cheyenne VA Medical Center
307-778-7579

Northern Colorado VA Clinic
970-593-3311

Options to Enroll in VA Care

Apply Online

You can apply for VA health care with the online application for health benefits.

Apply by Phone

Call our toll-free hotline at 1-877-222-8387, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central Time (CT) to get help with your application.

Apply by Mail

Fill out an Application for Health Benefits (VA Form 10-10EZ).
Get VA Form 10-10EZ to download

Send your completed application here:

Health Eligibility Center (HEC)
2957 Clairmont Rd., Suite 200
Atlanta, GA 30329

Apply in Person

Fill out an Application for Health Benefits (VA Form 10-10EZ).
Get VA Form 10-10EZ to download

Go to the nearest VA medical center or clinic. Bring a signed Application for Health Benefits (VA Form 10-10EZ) with you.

Find a VA medical center or clinic near you

Information to Complete Application

It is helpful for the Veteran to have the following information available when completing the enrollment process:

  • Paperwork relating to your separation from military service (DD214)
  • Current health insurance information, if applicable
  • Last year’s household income and deductible expenses if your eligibility for VA health care enrollment is partly based on your financial circumstance
  • A copy of the Power of Attorney (POA) if completing an online or paper enrollment on the Veteran's behalf

Enrollment Process

Enrollment Application Processing

  • Applications for enrollment will be processed no later than 5 business days from receipt of a completed application from a Veteran
  • Note: If mailing the application, allow additional time for mail delivery

Determined to be Eligible

  • If it is determined the Veteran is eligible for enrollment, VA’s Health Eligibility Center will mail the Veteran a Veterans Health Benefits Handbook informing them of their enrollment priority group assignment and an overview of your VA medical benefits
  • After enrollment has been verified, the Veteran should receive the handbook within 30 business days. If the Veteran does not receive the handbook within that timeframe, the Veteran can call the Health Eligibility Center back for your enrollment status information

Determined Not Eligible For Enrollment

  • If it is determined the Veteran is not eligible to enroll, the Veteran will receive a letter explaining the decision. It will also provide instructions on how to appeal the decision if you do not agree with it
  • If the Veteran was denied enrollment based off the previous years income and the Veteran's current income has changed, the Veteran may apply for a hardship

Completing the Application

The Veteran can obtain assistance in completing the application by contacting:

Updating Information

Once the Veteran is enrolled, the Veteran's financial information remains on file and does not expire. Submitting your financial information each year is optional. You only need to submit an updated financial assessment each year if you want to determine your eligibility for medication copays and beneficiary travel.

Complete VA Form 10-10EZR, Health Benefits Form to report changes to your financial and personal information.

  • Review 2025 copay rates for VA and VA-approved health care.

  • The PACT Act is a law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. This law helps us provide generations of Veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.

