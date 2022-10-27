Frequently Asked Questions

What’s the status of my Community Care Referral requests?

If you’re not sure it’s been submitted, call your referring provider M-F 0800-1630.

If Primary Care team first call 307-778-7550: select 2 then select 2 again. Prepare for a hold especially on Mondays and Fridays.

If Mental Health call 307-778-7550 ext. 7031

Don’t want to wait on hold, Secure message your provider through My Health-e Vet. If you need an account call: 307-778-7550 ext. 7031

If you know your consult for Community care was submitted, please contact Community Care Office at 307-778-7550: select 6, then select 5 and wait to speak to a staff member, M-F 0800-1630.

Don’t want to wait on hold, Secure message the Community care office team through My Health-e Vet. If you need an account call: 307-778-7550 ext. 7031

How do I pay for an Emergency Room Visit?

Call 1-844-724-7842 as soon as possible and report the Emergency Room Visit details:

Your Name

The location of the Emergency Room you went to

The date of your Emergency Room visit

How do I refill my medication?

Call 307-778-7550 ext. Ext 4205

Don’t want to wait on hold, refill using My Health-e Vet. If you need an account call: 307-778-7550 ext. 7031

If Primary Care team first call 307-778-7550: select 2 then select 2 again. Prepare for a hold especially on Mondays and Fridays.

Don’t want to wait on hold, Secure message your provider through My Health-e Vet. If you need an account call: 307-778-7550 ext. 7031

Why was my request for medical services in the Community care not approved?

If Primary Care team first call 307-778-7550: select 2 then select 2 again. Prepare for a hold especially on Mondays and Fridays.

Don’t want to wait on hold, Secure message your provider through My Health-e Vet. If you need an account call: 307-778-7550 ext. 7031

If you submitted your travel claim through the Beneficiary Travel Self Service System, Call the Beneficiary Travel office team at 307-778-7552 to ask for an update.

Don’t want to wait on hold, Secure message the patient advocate through My Health-e Vet. If you need an account call: 307-778-7550 ext. 7031

How do I change my VHA provider?

There are 2 options: