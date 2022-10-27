 Skip to Content
Frequently Asked Questions

This page contains a list of hot topics Veterans ask about.

What’s the status of my Community Care Referral requests?

If you’re not sure it’s been submitted, call your referring provider M-F 0800-1630.

  • If Primary Care team first call 307-778-7550: select 2 then select 2 again. Prepare for a hold especially on Mondays and Fridays.
  • If Mental Health call 307-778-7550 ext. 7031
  • Don’t want to wait on hold, Secure message your provider through My Health-e Vet. If you need an account call: 307-778-7550 ext. 7031

If you know your consult for Community care was submitted, please contact Community Care Office at 307-778-7550: select 6, then select 5 and wait to speak to a staff member, M-F 0800-1630.

Don’t want to wait on hold, Secure message the Community care office team through My Health-e Vet. If you need an account call: 307-778-7550 ext. 7031

How do I pay for an Emergency Room Visit?

Call 1-844-724-7842 as soon as possible and report the Emergency Room Visit details:

  • Your Name
  • The location of the Emergency Room you went to
  • The date of your Emergency Room visit

How do I refill my medication?

Call 307-778-7550 ext. Ext 4205

Don’t want to wait on hold, refill using My Health-e Vet. If you need an account call: 307-778-7550 ext. 7031

How do I get results or updates for tests or labs results?

  • If Primary Care team first call 307-778-7550: select 2 then select 2 again. Prepare for a hold especially on Mondays and Fridays.
  • Don’t want to wait on hold, Secure message your provider through My Health-e Vet. If you need an account call: 307-778-7550 ext. 7031

Why was my request for medical services in the Community care not approved?

  • If Primary Care team first call 307-778-7550: select 2 then select 2 again. Prepare for a hold especially on Mondays and Fridays.
  • Don’t want to wait on hold, Secure message your provider through My Health-e Vet. If you need an account call: 307-778-7550 ext. 7031

How do I find the update on my travel reimbursement?

How do I change my VHA provider?

There are 2 options:

  • Fill out the following Change of provider form (download link at the bottom of this page) and provide it to the front desk staff during your next visit.
  • Or send a secure message to the Patient Advocate through My Health-e Vet. If you need an account call: 307-778-7550 ext. 7031
Download VHA Change of Provider Form (PDF)

