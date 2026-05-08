Preparing for Your Colonoscopy with 2 Day GoLYTELY Prep with MiraLAX/Dulcolax
Please read the following instructions carefully at least 10 days before your scheduled procedure.
It is absolutely necessary that you complete the following instructions, with no changes, unless specified by your physician.
If you fail to complete the following instructions as directed, your appointment may be canceled.
10 days prior to your procedure
Call your primary care physician to find out how to take any diabetic, or blood thinning medications during your colonoscopy preparation
Examples of Diabetes Medications include, but are not limited to:
- Both Oral and/or Insulin
- Glipizide (Sulfonylureas), Metformin (Biguanides), Ozempic and Wegovy (Semaglutides), Jardiance (Empagliflozin)
Examples of Blood Thinners include, but are not limited to:
- Warfarin (Coumadin), Enoxaparin (Lovenox), Xarelto (Rivaroxaban), Eliquis (Apixaban), Pradaxa (Dabigatran), Brilinta (Ticagrelor), Prasugrel (Effient), Clopidogrel (Plavix)
Make sure you have medication holding instructions from your primary care provider.
7 days prior to your procedure
Begin taking MiraLAX/Polyethelene Glycol 3350 twice a day, morning and night for the next 5 days.
Mix 1 cap (17g) of powder with 4 to 8 oz of a cold or hot beverage such as water, juice, soda, coffee, or tea.
- Each morning – for the next 5 days
- Polyethylene Glycol 3350/MiraLAX 1 capful (17g)
- Each evening – for the next 5 days
- Polyethylene Glycol 3350/MiraLAX – 1 capful (17g)
5 days prior to your procedure
Arrange for a responsible adult to drive you to the facility on the day of your procedure
- Stop: Eating high fiber foods. Begin a low fiber/residue diet
- Stop: Red meats such as beef or pork. You may eat chicken, turkey and fish
- Stop: Metamucil or Citrucel or other bulk forming fiber agents
- Stop: Iron supplements, including multivitamins with iron
- Stop: Fish Oil
2 days prior to your procedure
Starting today until after your procedure, begin a clear liquid diet. Do not have any solid food until after your procedure. Clear liquids only.
Clear liquids include:
- Water & Tea
- Plain coffee, no creamer or milk
- Clear juices such as apple or white grape juice
- Lemonade from powdered mix
- Kool Aid or Crystal Light
- Clear Soda (7-Up, Sprite, Ginger Ale)
- Gatorade/PowerAde
- Fat free broth/ bouillon/ consommé
- Plain/flavored gelatins (no fruit added)
- Italian ices, sorbet, popsicles
At 5:00 p.m. take 6 Bisacodyl (Dulcolax) tablets
Clear liquids only for the next 2 days. Avoid red, purple and blue flavors.
1 day prior to your procedure
8:00 a.m. | Take an additional 6 Bisacodyl (Dulcolax) laxative tablets
- Mix the GoLYTELY with 1 gallon (4 liters) of water in the container provided.
- Shake or mix well. Do not start drinking this until 5:00 p.m.
- You may chill the solution but do not ice it. To improve the taste, you can add Crystal Light (not red or purple colored) to the prep
Continue with clear liquids for the rest of the evening.
4:00 p.m. | Take an additional 4 Bisacodyl (Dulcolax) laxative tablets
5:00 p.m. | Begin drinking the GoLYTELY prep solution
- Drink 8 ounces (1 cup) every 10-15 minutes until you have drunk 8 cups. This is ½ of the gallon container.
- Continue drinking clear liquids up until midnight.
Remember — no solid foods.
The Dulcolax and bowel prep is a laxative and will cause diarrhea. Stay close to a restroom. You may use baby wipes or A&D ointment to alleviate discomfort from your prep.
Day of your procedure
5 hours prior to check-in time | Begin drinking the second half of the GoLYTELY
- Allow yourself 2 hours to complete drinking last ½ gallon of the prep
- Finish drinking the prep solution at least 3 hours prior to check-in
- Drink 8 ounces (1 cup) every 10-15 minutes until you have finished the whole jug. You must drink it all.
- Take your regular morning medications with a small sip of water, No diabetic medications or blood thinners (as directed)
- If you use inhalers, use these prior to your procedure.
After completing prep — nothing by mouth.
- No hard candy
- No gum
- No chewing tobacco
- No coffee
- No nicotine, lozenges, or pouches
Your bowel movements will become watery. They should become clear or clear yellow (like urine) in color without solid particles.
If you believe you are not cleaned out or the prep was not effective, please call the clinic:
307-778-7550, ext. 13224
Appointment time
Arrive at your appointment check-in time with your responsible adult driver. It is preferred that your driver stay on site during the duration of your stay.
For your safety, your procedure may be cancelled if you drink or eat anything other than your prep.
Contact us
Scheduling questions or cancelations:
307-778-7550, option 2, option 5, option 1
Nursing Questions:
307-778-7550, ext. 13224