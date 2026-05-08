Preparing for Your Colonoscopy with 2 Day GoLYTELY Prep with MiraLAX/Dulcolax

10 days prior to your procedure

Call your primary care physician to find out how to take any diabetic, or blood thinning medications during your colonoscopy preparation

Examples of Diabetes Medications include, but are not limited to:

Both Oral and/or Insulin Glipizide (Sulfonylureas), Metformin (Biguanides), Ozempic and Wegovy (Semaglutides), Jardiance (Empagliflozin)



Examples of Blood Thinners include, but are not limited to:

Warfarin (Coumadin), Enoxaparin (Lovenox), Xarelto (Rivaroxaban), Eliquis (Apixaban), Pradaxa (Dabigatran), Brilinta (Ticagrelor), Prasugrel (Effient), Clopidogrel (Plavix)

Make sure you have medication holding instructions from your primary care provider.

7 days prior to your procedure

Begin taking MiraLAX/Polyethelene Glycol 3350 twice a day, morning and night for the next 5 days.

Mix 1 cap (17g) of powder with 4 to 8 oz of a cold or hot beverage such as water, juice, soda, coffee, or tea.