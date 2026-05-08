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Low-Fiber Diet for Colonoscopy Preparation

Five days before your colonoscopy, this low-fiber diet guide will show you what foods to eat and which to avoid.

Milk and dairy

Eat these foods

  • ✅Milk
  • ✅Cream
  • ✅Hot chocolate
  • ✅Buttermilk
  • ✅Cheese, including cottage cheese
  • ✅Yogurt
  • ✅Sour Cream

Avoid these foods

No yogurt mixed with:

  • 🚫Nuts, seeds, granola
  • 🚫Fruit with skin or seeds (such as berries)

Bread and grains

Eat these foods

  • ✅Bread and grains made with refined white flour (including rolls, muffins, bagels, pasta)
  • ✅White rice
  • ✅Plain crackers, such as Saltines
  • ✅Low-fiber cereal (including puffed rice, cream of wheat, corn flakes)

Avoid these foods

No whole grains or high-fiber:

  • 🚫Brown or wild rice
  • 🚫Whole grain bread, rolls, pasta, or crackers
  • 🚫Whole grain or high-fiber cereal (including granola, raisin bran, oatmeal)
  • 🚫Bread or cereal with nuts or seeds

Meat

Eat these foods

  • ✅Chicken
  • ✅Turkey
  • ✅Lamb
  • ✅Lean pork
  • ✅Veal
  • ✅Fish
  • ✅Eggs
  • ✅Tofu

Avoid these foods

  • 🚫Tough meat with gristle

Legumes

Avoid all legumes

  • 🚫Dried peas (including split or black-eyed
  • 🚫Dried beans (including kidney, pinto, garbanzo/chickpea)
  • 🚫Lentils
  • 🚫Any other legume

Fruits

Eat these foods

  • ✅Fruit juice without pulp
  • ✅Applesauce
  • ✅Ripe cantaloupe and honeydew
  • ✅Ripe, peeled apricots and peaches
  • ✅Canned or cooked fruit without seed or skin

Avoid these foods

No seeds, skin, membranes; or dried fruit

  • 🚫Raw fruit with seeds, skin, or membranes (includes berries, pine apple, apples, oranges, watermelon)
  • 🚫Any cooked or canned fruit with seeds or skin
  • 🚫Raisins or other dried fruit

Vegetables

Eat these foods

  • ✅Canned or cooked vegetables without skin or peel (includes peeled carrots, mushrooms, turnips, asparagus tips)
  • ✅Potatoes without skin
  • ✅Cucumbers without seeds or peel

Avoid these foods

No raw, skin, seeds, peel; or certain other vegetables:

  • 🚫Corn
  • 🚫Potatoes with skin
  • 🚫Tomatoes
  • 🚫Cucumbers with seed and peel
  • 🚫Cooked cabbage or brussels sprouts
  • 🚫Green peas
  • 🚫Summer and winter squash
  • 🚫Lima beans
  • 🚫Onions

Nuts, nut butter, seeds

Eat these foods

  • ✅Creamy(smooth) peanut or almond butter

Avoid these foods

No nuts or seeds:

  • 🚫Nuts including peanuts, almonds, walnuts
  • 🚫Chunky nut butter
  • 🚫Seeds such as fennel, sesame, pumpkin, sunflower

Fats and oils

Eat these foods

  • ✅Butter
  • ✅Margarine
  • ✅Vegetable and other oils
  • ✅Mayonnaise
  • ✅Salad dressings made without seeds or nuts

Avoid these foods

  • 🚫Salad dressing made with seeds or nuts

Soups

Eat these foods

  • ✅Broth, bouillon, consommé, and strained soups
  • ✅Milk or cream-based soup, strained

Avoid these foods

  • 🚫Unstrained soups
  • 🚫Chili
  • 🚫Lentil soup
  • 🚫Dried bean soup
  • 🚫Corn soup
  • 🚫Pea soup

Drinks or beverages

Drink these beverages

  • ✅Coffee
  • ✅Tea
  • ✅Hot chocolate or cocoa
  • ✅Clear fruit drinks (no pulp)
  • ✅Soda and other carbonated beverages
  • ✅Ensure/Boost

Avoid these beverages

  • 🚫Fruit or vegetable juice with pulp
  • 🚫Beverages with red or purple dye

Other

Eat these foods

  • ✅Sugar
  • ✅Salt
  • ✅Jelly
  • ✅Honey
  • ✅Syrup
  • ✅Lemon juice

Avoid these foods

  • 🚫Coconut
  • 🚫Popcorn
  • 🚫Jam
  • 🚫Marmalade
  • 🚫Relishes
  • 🚫Pickles, olives

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Service

  • Our doctors, nurses and technicians are committed to providing high quality, state-of-the-art gastrointestinal endoscopy services for our Veterans, and we offer several resources here to help you understand and prepare for your upcoming procedure.

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