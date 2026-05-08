Preparing for Your Colonoscopy with MoviPrep - 1 Day
Please read the following instructions carefully at least 10 days before your scheduled procedure.
It is absolutely necessary that you complete the following instructions, with no changes, unless specified by your physician.
If you fail to complete the following instructions as directed, your appointment may be canceled.
10 days prior to your procedure
Call your primary care physician to find out how to take any diabetic, or blood thinning medications during your colonoscopy preparation.
Diabetes Medications include, but are not limited to:
- Both Oral medications and/or Insulin and/or injectable medications
- For example: Glipizide, Metformin, Ozempic and Wegovy (Semaglutides), Jardiance (Empagliflozin)
Blood Thinners include, but are not limited to:
- Warfarin (Coumadin), Enoxaparin (Lovenox), Xarelto (Rivaroxaban), Eliquis (Apixaban), Pradaxa (Dabigatran), Brilinta (Ticagrelor), Prasugrel (Effient), Clopidogrel (Plavix)
Make sure you have medication holding instructions from your primary care provider.
5 days prior to your procedure
- Stop: Eating high fiber foods. Begin a low fiber/residue diet
- Stop: Red meats such as beef or pork. You may eat chicken, turkey and fish
- Stop: Metamucil or Citrucel or other bulk forming fiber agents
- Stop: Iron supplements, including multivitamins with iron
- Stop: Fish Oil
1 day prior to your procedure
Begin a clear liquid diet. You will have no solid food until after your procedure. Keep well hydrated and drink plenty of fluids.
Drink at least 8 ounces of a clear liquid every hour (no red, blue, or purple). Clear liquids include:
- Water & Tea
- Plain coffee, no creamer or milk
- Clear juices such as apple or white grape juice
- Lemonade from powdered mix
- Kool Aid or Crystal Light
- Clear Soda (7-Up, Sprite, Ginger Ale)
- Gatorade/PowerAde
- Fat free broth/ bouillon/ consommé
- Plain/flavored gelatins (no fruit added)
- Italian ices, sorbet, popsicles
Clear liquids only.
4:00 p.m. | Mix MoviPrep and refrigerate prior to drinking
- Empty 1 pouch A and 1 pouch B into the container
- Add lukewarm drinking water to top line of container
- Mix Well – make sure all the powder dissolves
- Refrigerate
5:00 p.m. | Begin drinking MoviPrep
- Drink 8 ounces which equals 1 mark on the container every 15 minutes until solution is gone. This should take about an hour.
- You may use straw to drink
- You may flavor MOVIPREP with drink powder such as Crystal Light. Do not use red or dark colored flavors
- Drink 16 ounces of water immediately after finishing the MOVIPREP solution
Stay close to a restroom. You may use baby wipes or A&D ointment to alleviate discomfort from your prep.
10:00 p.m. | Mix MoviPrep
- Empty 1 pouch A and 1 pouch B into the container
- Add lukewarm drinking water to top line of container
- Mix Well – make sure all the powder dissolves
- Refrigerate
Day of your procedure
5 hours prior | Begin drinking MoviPrep at least 5 hours prior to procedure
- Drink 8 ounces which equals 1 mark on the container every 15 minutes until solution is gone. This should take about an hour.
- You may use straw to drink
- You may flavor MOVIPREP with drink powder such as Crystal Light. Do not use red or dark colored flavors
- Drink 16 ounces of water immediately after finishing the MOVIPREP solution
After completing prep and water — nothing by mouth.
- No hard candy
- No gum
- No chewing tobacco
- No coffee
- No nicotine, lozenges, or pouches
Prep and 16 ounces of water must be completed 3 hours prior to appointment
Take your prescribed blood pressure, heart and/or seizure medicines as usual – unless advised otherwise by your primary care doctor (with a only a sip of water).
Contact us
Scheduling questions or cancelations:
307-778-7550, option 2, option 5, option 1
Nursing Questions:
307-778-7550, ext. 13224