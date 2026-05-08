Preparing for Your Colonoscopy with MoviPrep - 1 Day

10 days prior to your procedure

Call your primary care physician to find out how to take any diabetic, or blood thinning medications during your colonoscopy preparation.

Diabetes Medications include, but are not limited to:

Both Oral medications and/or Insulin and/or injectable medications For example: Glipizide, Metformin, Ozempic and Wegovy (Semaglutides), Jardiance (Empagliflozin)



Blood Thinners include, but are not limited to:

Warfarin (Coumadin), Enoxaparin (Lovenox), Xarelto (Rivaroxaban), Eliquis (Apixaban), Pradaxa (Dabigatran), Brilinta (Ticagrelor), Prasugrel (Effient), Clopidogrel (Plavix)

Make sure you have medication holding instructions from your primary care provider.

5 days prior to your procedure

Stop: Eating high fiber foods. Begin a low fiber/residue diet Check out the low-fiber diet guide

Eating high fiber foods. Begin a low fiber/residue diet Stop: Red meats such as beef or pork. You may eat chicken, turkey and fish

Red meats such as beef or pork. You may eat chicken, turkey and fish Stop: Metamucil or Citrucel or other bulk forming fiber agents

Metamucil or Citrucel or other bulk forming fiber agents Stop: Iron supplements, including multivitamins with iron

Iron supplements, including multivitamins with iron Stop: Fish Oil

1 day prior to your procedure

Begin a clear liquid diet. You will have no solid food until after your procedure. Keep well hydrated and drink plenty of fluids.

Drink at least 8 ounces of a clear liquid every hour (no red, blue, or purple). Clear liquids include:

Water & Tea

Plain coffee, no creamer or milk

Clear juices such as apple or white grape juice

Lemonade from powdered mix

Kool Aid or Crystal Light

Clear Soda (7-Up, Sprite, Ginger Ale)

Gatorade/PowerAde

Fat free broth/ bouillon/ consommé

Plain/flavored gelatins (no fruit added)

Italian ices, sorbet, popsicles

Clear liquids only.

4:00 p.m. | Mix MoviPrep and refrigerate prior to drinking