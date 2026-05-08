Preparing for Your Upper Endoscopy - Esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD)
Please read the following instructions carefully at least 10 days before your scheduled procedure.
It is absolutely necessary that you complete the following instructions, with no changes, unless specified by your physician.
If you fail to complete the following instructions as directed, your appointment may be canceled.
10 days prior to your procedure
Call your primary care physician to find out how to take any diabetic, or blood thinning medications during your colonoscopy preparation
Diabetes Medications include, but are not limited to:
- Both Oral medications and/or Insulin and/or injectable medications
- For example: Glipizide, Metformin, Ozempic and Wegovy (Semaglutides), Jardiance (Empagliflozin)
Blood Thinners include, but are not limited to:
- Warfarin (Coumadin), Enoxaparin (Lovenox), Xarelto (Rivaroxaban), Eliquis (Apixaban), Pradaxa (Dabigatran), Brilinta (Ticagrelor), Prasugrel (Effient), Clopidogrel (Plavix)
Make sure you have medication holding instructions from your primary care provider.
5 days prior to your procedure
- Stop: Eating high fiber foods. Begin a low fiber/residue diet
- Stop: Red meats such as beef or pork. You may eat chicken, turkey and fish
- Stop: Metamucil or Citrucel or other bulk forming fiber agents
- Stop: Iron supplements, including multivitamins with iron
- Stop: Fish Oil
1 day prior to your procedure
You may eat a light diet and drink as normal until midnight.
Stop eating and drinking at midnight.
Do not drink or eat anything that is red, blue, or purple.
Day of your procedure
Take your prescribed blood pressure, heart and/or seizure medicines as usual – unless advised otherwise by your primary care doctor (with a only a sip of water).
Do not eat or drink anything until after your procedure.
Nothing by mouth:
- No hard candy
- No gum
- No chewing tobacco
- No coffee
- No nicotine, lozenges, or pouches
Contact us
Scheduling questions or cancelations:
307-778-7550, option 2, option 5, option 1
Nursing Questions:
307-778-7550, ext. 13224