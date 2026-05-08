Preparing for Your Upper Endoscopy - Esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD)

10 days prior to your procedure

Call your primary care physician to find out how to take any diabetic, or blood thinning medications during your colonoscopy preparation

Diabetes Medications include, but are not limited to:

Both Oral medications and/or Insulin and/or injectable medications For example: Glipizide, Metformin, Ozempic and Wegovy (Semaglutides), Jardiance (Empagliflozin)



Blood Thinners include, but are not limited to:

Warfarin (Coumadin), Enoxaparin (Lovenox), Xarelto (Rivaroxaban), Eliquis (Apixaban), Pradaxa (Dabigatran), Brilinta (Ticagrelor), Prasugrel (Effient), Clopidogrel (Plavix)

Make sure you have medication holding instructions from your primary care provider.

5 days prior to your procedure

Stop: Eating high fiber foods. Begin a low fiber/residue diet Check out the low-fiber diet guide

Eating high fiber foods. Begin a low fiber/residue diet Stop: Red meats such as beef or pork. You may eat chicken, turkey and fish

Red meats such as beef or pork. You may eat chicken, turkey and fish Stop: Metamucil or Citrucel or other bulk forming fiber agents

Metamucil or Citrucel or other bulk forming fiber agents Stop: Iron supplements, including multivitamins with iron

Iron supplements, including multivitamins with iron Stop: Fish Oil

1 day prior to your procedure

You may eat a light diet and drink as normal until midnight.

Stop eating and drinking at midnight.

Do not drink or eat anything that is red, blue, or purple.

Day of your procedure

Take your prescribed blood pressure, heart and/or seizure medicines as usual – unless advised otherwise by your primary care doctor (with a only a sip of water).

Do not eat or drink anything until after your procedure.

Nothing by mouth: No hard candy

No gum

No chewing tobacco

No coffee

No nicotine, lozenges, or pouches

Scheduling questions or cancelations:

307-778-7550, option 2, option 5, option 1

Nursing Questions:

307-778-7550, ext. 13224

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