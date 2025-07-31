National Veterans Creative Arts Festival
Every year we host the local competition that qualifies Cheyenne VA enrolled Veterans for the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival (NVCAF). All finalists in the local competition get submitted to National where national judges award 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each category for all participating VAs.
Cheyenne VA Health Care System Local Competition & Creative Arts Show
August 18 to August 20, 2025.
Cheyenne VA Recreation and Creative Arts Therapy is dedicated to encouraging and promoting active participation in the creative arts as a therapeutic process. Through a wide range of creative expressions, including visual arts, music, dance, creative writing and more, we provide a space for Veterans to share their stories and experiences through art which contributes to the healing journey.
NVCAF Local Staff Contacts
Kimberly DeSantis MMT, MT-BC
Creative Arts Therapist
VA Cheyenne health care
Phone:
Email: VHACHYCreativeArts@va.gov
Koltyn Barber CTRS
Recreation Therapist
VA Cheyenne health care
Phone:
Email: VHACHYCreativeArts@va.gov
Frequently Asked Questions
When is the local competition?
The Cheyenne VA Local Competition & Creative Arts Show will be held August 18 to 20, 2025.
Monday Aug 18th: Art Exhibit, Reception, and Performance Art show. Held in Cheyenne at Laramie County Library Cottonwood Room.
Tuesday Aug 19: Art Exhibit & Judging at Northern Colorado Outpatient Clinic.
Wednesday Aug 20: Art Exhibit, Reception, Performance Art Show and Awards at Northern Colorado Outpatient Clinic.
How do I register?
You can register by emailing VHACHYCreativeArts@va.gov OR through your recreation or creative arts therapist at the VA, or at a workshop.
Can I submit more than one entry?
You may submit one entry per category, in up to 3 categories per division.
Where do I bring my art?
Drop-off information will be given at registration or you will be contacted by RTCAT staff. Arranged drop-off will begin the July 21st at the Loveland Clinic (Hahns Peak) and Cheyenne VAMC. Art must be “Ready to hang” including wiring on the backs of frames. We will not hang canvas or frames by the wooden frame. We do not have the ability to use nails.
Where do I pick up my art?
Art pieces will be REQUIRED to be taken home by end of the art show at 6pm. Cheyenne artists will be required to pick up their art after the NOCO show by Friday August 15th. If unable to take home show night you MUST make prearrangements with RTCAT staff for pick up.
What does ready to hang mean?
If you’d like your art display to be framed and hung, you must frame your own artwork (or have it framed) before drop-off. This includes wire on the back of the frame. Staff will NOT hang artwork by the wooden frame.
VA staff is unable to frame any pieces at this time.
If you would like your art to be displayed on an easel, we have easels for display and will be designated on a first come, first serve basis.
Can I submit my high school art project from 1998?
All artwork entered (except for the Military Combat Experience) must have been completed/photographed after October 1, 2024. Artwork submitted in a prior year in any form of completion may not be entered again.
All entries in the dance, drama and music divisions must be recorded after October 1, 2024.
Entries in the creative writing division must have been completed after October 1, 2024.
What equipment will be available for performance art?
Basic sound equipment, sound engineering, and lighting will be provided: Microphones, mic stands, music stand, chairs, amps, PA system.
How do I know if I've won?
Each category will have three “Finalists” whose art will advance to the National Competition in 2026. Finalists will be announced at the awards ceremony during the Art Show on August 13th at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by noon on August 14th if you are a finalist.
Join the Workshop
Workshops are held every Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Loveland VA Clinic (Hahn’s Peak) during Open Art Studio Group (2nd floor).
Please call Kimberly or Koltyn if you plan to attend.