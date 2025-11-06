Northern Colorado Mental Health ACCESS Team

How Do I Know if I am Eligible?

If you:

Experience symptoms that make leaving the house difficult

Have responsibilities related to work, education or caregiving that interfere with scheduled appointments

Reside in a rural or isolated location

Experience transportation or financial challenges

Are hesitant to engage with mental health care due to past negative or traumatic experiences

Cannot use video/telehealth modalities

Then you may be eligible for the NOCO ACCESS Team.

What Services are Offered?

The NOCO MH ACCESS Team offers a variety of services designed to empower you as you cultivate meaning in your life, including:

Psychiatric Medication Management : Manage your medications, dosages, and symptoms with a personalized approach to prescribing

: Manage your medications, dosages, and symptoms with a personalized approach to prescribing Psychotherapy: Receive evidenced-based behavioral interactions and therapeutic supports from highly-trained and creative providers

Receive evidenced-based behavioral interactions and therapeutic supports from highly-trained and creative providers Care Coordination: Coordination all of your care and resources, both at VA and in the community

Coordination all of your care and resources, both at VA and in the community Peer Support: Connect with a Peer Support Specialist whose lived experiences can support and enhance recovery and wellness

Where are Services Offered?

The NOCO MH ACCESS Team is currently only available for Veterans who reside in Northern Colorado in the following counties: Larimer, Weld, Logan, Morgan, Sedgewick, Phillips, Grand, & Jackson. Other geographical locations may be considered on a case-by-case basis.

We hope to expand our efforts to a larger service area, to include Wyoming, in the near future.

What Matters to You, Matters to Us

We work as a team. You lead the way. Our Interdisciplinary team of compassionate, inspired mental health care professionals will partner with you and your supportive others to deliver you collaborative, comprehensive, accessible and individualized care.

Our goal is to help you live a full and meaningful life.

Meet the Mental Health ACCESS Team