Northern Colorado Mental Health ACCESS Team
Tailored mental health care, delivered where you are. Do you want to improve your mental and emotional wellness, but struggle to engage with the VA? We got you. The Northern Colorado Mental Health ACCESS Team (NOCO MH ACCESS Team) can provide outpatient mental health services to you in your home or at a community location if you experience difficulty accessing mental health care at VA facilities or via Telehealth modalities.
How Do I Know if I am Eligible?
If you:
- Experience symptoms that make leaving the house difficult
- Have responsibilities related to work, education or caregiving that interfere with scheduled appointments
- Reside in a rural or isolated location
- Experience transportation or financial challenges
- Are hesitant to engage with mental health care due to past negative or traumatic experiences
- Cannot use video/telehealth modalities
Then you may be eligible for the NOCO ACCESS Team.
What Services are Offered?
The NOCO MH ACCESS Team offers a variety of services designed to empower you as you cultivate meaning in your life, including:
- Psychiatric Medication Management: Manage your medications, dosages, and symptoms with a personalized approach to prescribing
- Psychotherapy: Receive evidenced-based behavioral interactions and therapeutic supports from highly-trained and creative providers
- Care Coordination: Coordination all of your care and resources, both at VA and in the community
- Peer Support: Connect with a Peer Support Specialist whose lived experiences can support and enhance recovery and wellness
Where are Services Offered?
The NOCO MH ACCESS Team is currently only available for Veterans who reside in Northern Colorado in the following counties: Larimer, Weld, Logan, Morgan, Sedgewick, Phillips, Grand, & Jackson. Other geographical locations may be considered on a case-by-case basis.
We hope to expand our efforts to a larger service area, to include Wyoming, in the near future.
What Matters to You, Matters to Us
We work as a team. You lead the way. Our Interdisciplinary team of compassionate, inspired mental health care professionals will partner with you and your supportive others to deliver you collaborative, comprehensive, accessible and individualized care.
Our goal is to help you live a full and meaningful life.
Meet the Mental Health ACCESS Team
Joe Davison
Case Manager
VA Cheyenne health care
Libby Jarka
Therapist
VA Cheyenne health care
Laura Turk
Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner
VA Cheyenne health care
Jen Leimbach
Therapist
VA Cheyenne health care
Ronie Schafer
Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner
VA Cheyenne health care
Natalie Maslowski
Program Supervisor
VA Cheyenne health care
Luca Lovato
Peer Support
VA Cheyenne health care
Is ACCESS an Acronym?
Yes! It stands for: Advocates for Collaborative Community-based Engagement & Supportive wellness Services. Acronyms aside, ACCESS best describes what this unique team offers: access to care no matter what barriers stand in the way.
Seeking Assistance?
For more infomration contact:
Natalie Maslowski
NOCO MH ACCESS Team Program Supervisor